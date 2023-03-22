Bishop recreation area to get a sign for visitors

The Port of Quincy’s commissioners may be on a long road to obtaining more water for developing amenities at the port’s Bishop recreation property, but they are still working on adding what they can in the short run.
Commissioner Curt Morris said the work toward obtaining water for the land, which is near the lower Ancient Lakes trailhead, continues. He participated in the March 8 meeting of the board via phone.
In preparing for visitors – folks such as horse riding groups – he mentioned it was time to mow the Bishop property.
Commissioner Patric Connelly then brought up the idea of an informational sign to guide visitors.
“I would be in favor getting a signboard up fairly quickly, with something that explains who owns what, where … so people know where they are down there,” Connelly said.
Commissioner Brian Kuest supported the idea, as did Morris. A sign would help visitors know where the private land is and where the public land is. It would also list contact information. The cost would be around $1,000.
The commissioners discussed where to place the sign and agreed to order it.
They also checked in on other port properties and activities, including the following.
- Off-and-on nice weather brought out players at times to Colockum Ridge Golf Course, said grounds superintendent Gabe Porter. The new employees at the clubhouse are learning the ropes, and the RV park next to the course is booked for the year, Porter said. He also discussed irrigation concerns with Connelly as the season for watering the course approached.
- Connelly said the George water line work has proceeded and will stop at the West Canal. Taking the new water pipe – planned to serve the port’s 137 acres in Industrial Park 5 – across the canal will be done in fall, after the irrigation season, when water has drained from the canal.
- The port replaced some lights at Quincy Municipal Airport.
- Morris spoke about protective services and potential clients. Kuest asked Morris what Dan Couture’s role will be at an upcoming meeting in George as the new protective services department’s employee. Morris replied Couture should not offer commitments – the board will decide what contracts to sign.
- Commissioners decided real estate appraisals could be released to Raceways Technology and again discussed selling the port property where Raceways operates to the company.
- The port’s comptroller, Darci Kleyn, spoke about possibly contracting with an accounting firm to review the port’s financial statements, which she generates. She said she would like the assurance of having someone checking her work. Kuest moved to agree to an accounting firm engagement letter at a cost of up to $3,435, and commissioners voted in favor.