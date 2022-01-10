Senior Center

serving meals

The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.

On the menu this week:

Jan. 5: Grilled turkey and cheese sandwich, fruit and cookie.

Jan. 6: Pork roast with gravy, roasted potatoes, broccoli, roll, green salad and dessert.

Jan. 10: Cheesy cauliflower soup, breadstick, cookie, as well as a 10 a.m. coffee social.

Jan. 11: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, green salad and dessert.

Miss World postponed for 2022

The Miss World beauty pageant, in which George’s Shree Saini will represent the United States, has been postponed until March of 2022 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases amongh the contestants.

The contest had been already scheduled for early December in Puerto Rico, but a string of positive tests led to the cancellation. More than 20 contestants tested positive.

The 2020 version of the contest was canceled due to the pandemic, and Miss Jamaica 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, the Miss World winner that year, remains the reigning Miss World.

County’s board

of equalization seeks

members

The Grant County Board of Commissioners announce today that they are looking for two interested citizens of Grant County to fill two open positions on the Board of Equalization (BOE). The successful candidates will serve a three-year term as alternate members. The Board of Equalization members are responsible for hearing appeals including, but not limited to, determinations of real and personal property

Please send letter of interest and a volunteer application to Jerry Gingrich, Clerk of the Board of Equalization, 35 C Street NW, Ephrata, Washington 98823

AA meetings return to Masonic temple

in Quincy

The Quincy chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous will resume its meetings starting Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at 406 H Street S.W. in Quincy, site of the Masonic temple.

County seeks to fill

housing board

16 N. Columbia St. Wenatchee, WA 98801 The Grant County Board of Commissioners announce today that they are looking for interested citizens to fill a vacant position with the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Grant County.

The Authority is a major landlord in Grant County and owns/manages a $65 million rental real estate portfolio.

The Authority’s Board of Commissioners is comprised of six individuals appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. Each serves a five-year term. The primary responsibilities of a Commissioner are to establish and maintain the operating policies of the Authority, to approve all monthly expenditures and to assure the overall viability and financial health of the agency.

The Authority’s Commission meets regularly the fourth Monday of each month at 1 p.m. for approximately 1 to 2 hours.

Special board meetings are not uncommon. There is no compensation for attending meetings. There is compensation for authorized travel and training.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Important Announcements” heading.

For further detailed information, please contact Carol Anderson at 509-762-5541, ext 129. Applications will be accepted until December 3rd, 2021 or until filled.

Coming up at Monument Elementary

The following events will take place at Monument Elementary during the next few weeks.

Thursday, Jan 6:, the school will hold its next Annual Spaghetti Feed parent volunteer meeting, from 3:30 p.m. -4:15 p.m. atPioneer Elementary and then from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

The actual spaghetti feed will take place March 4 from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Quincy Middle School, by takeout order only.

Monument Elementary will hold Student of the Month ceremonies once each month, on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. on March 25 at 2 p.m., on April 29 at 2 p.m. and on May 27 at 2 p.m. Parents receive notice if their child is a recipient.

Winter reading program begins

NCW Libraries’ annual Winter Reading Program is now underway.

The district that operates 30 libraries and two bookmobiles across North Central Washington has set a community goal of reading 300 books by Jan. 13. Register at www.ncwlibraries.org and log the number of books read to get into a drawing for prizes.

The prize packages are:

For children: Two Family Movie Night sets (popcorn, candy and a DVD set)

For teenagers: Two Cozy Reading sets (mug, hot cocoa, blanket, and book)

For adults: Winter Thriller set (two books, a mug, and a tote), Cozy Winter Reading set (two books, winter socks, and a mug), and a Winter Puzzle set (a puzzle, short story collection, and mug).

Paper reading logs are also available in every library location. Children who return their reading logs to the library will earn a prize of a rubber ducky.

For more information, feel free to contact the North Central Regional Library System’s public relations specialist, Michelle McNiel at 509-663-1117, extension 147, or by calling 509-679-8002.

Grant County looking for people to serve on Civil Service

commission

The Grant County Board of Commissioners announced today that they are looking for an interested citizen of Grant County to serve on the Civil Service Commission.

Civil Service Commission (CSC) term is 6-years, but these current open positions will be filling out the previous members term and will expire on March 7, 2023, and December 21, 2026 consecutively.

For further information regarding specific duties, please contact the County Human Resources (HR) Office at 509-754-2011 ext. 4903. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Dates of events coming to George

January 7: First Friday Jam at George Community hall. Evening begins with a potluck at 6 p.m., followed by a jam which is usually attended by 15-20 or more musicians.

Jan. 15, George Washington Coffeehouse, featuring The Corral Creek Band.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for best seating with performance starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for people 13 and older. Anyone 12 and under attend for free. Refreshments by the George, WA Georgettes, with hat-passing for the band, with an $8-12 per person suggested donation.

Jan. 21 Third Friday Slow Jam, mostly for beginers but more experienced musicians are welcome to participate. 7-9 p.m. at the George Community Hall.

If you want your community event featured in our Briefs section, please contact the Quincy Valley Post Register by emailing news@qvpr.com, or by calling our Editor, Sebastian Moraga at 509-787-4511.