Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a resounding victory for individual property rights for the people of Central Washington and rural America when they unanimously sided with the Sacketts in the Sackett v. EPA case.
The decision brings clarity to landowners who have long been burdened by the draconian Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which cast a cloud of uncertainty over their ability to fully utilize their property.
Now, it’s time for the Biden Administration to repeal their flawed and unconstitutional WOTUS rule and finally stop targeting farmers, ranchers, and landowners with endless red tape.
For far too long, WOTUS has prevented our farmers, ranchers, and landowners from being able to manage their own land by giving the federal government jurisdiction over anything they deemed a “wetland.”
That means permits could be required for activities such as removing debris and vegetation from a ditch, applying pesticides, rotating types of crops, or building a fence or pond.
This egregious example of government overreach caused landowners to live in a state of uncertainty at the whim of unelected bureaucrats who were given the authority to trample upon their rights as Americans.
The Supreme Court's landmark decision provides affirmation of our nation’s principles of individual property rights.
It sends a powerful message that the federal government cannot infringe upon the liberties and freedoms of our citizens without due process.
This ruling is a victory not only for Central Washington but for all of rural America.
By eliminating the unnecessary fear of unwarranted regulations, our farmers in Central Washington and across the country can now refocus on what they do best—feeding our nation and contributing to our local economies.
The removal of this regulatory burden allows them to thrive and innovate without hindrance.
We must remain vigilant, for there is still work to be done. The Biden Administration has yet to rescind its flawed WOTUS rule, which would now be deemed unconstitutional.
We cannot allow their creative whims to dictate the fate of our farmers, ranchers, and landowners.
I have taken a stand to defend the interests of those who would be affected by the excessive regulations imposed by the Biden Administration.
Along with 195 House Republicans, including the Congressional Western Caucus, I sent a letter urging the administration to rescind its reckless rule—our call only grows louder today.
I will continue to be a leader in this fight for freedom. Together, we will ensure that the creative whims of bureaucrats do not hinder the progress and prosperity of Central Washington and rural America.
Now, I call upon the Biden Administration to do its part and rescind its rule—a rule that has been deemed unconstitutional by the highest court in the land. Let us work together to foster an environment that encourages growth, innovation, and the protection of individual property rights. Our farmers, ranchers, and landowners deserve nothing less.