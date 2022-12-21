Christmastime is the season of hope and joy—hope that even when times are dark, we can find the light and joy that follows. The greatest gift the world has received is the birth of Christ and his salvation of humanity. The Christmas season is a time to reflect, to prepare, to spend time with family, and to celebrate. During this time, we must also be grateful and remember the contributions and sacrifices our forefathers and military service members endured to ensure our freedoms.
We are blessed to have the freedom to celebrate the season of togetherness because of the actions of a few brave Americans on Christmas Day, in 1776. On that day, General George Washington selflessly led his soldiers across the Delaware River into battle, giving the Continental Army and the colonists hope—hope of freedom. Without that brave decision by our first president—and the sacrifices that came with it—we might not have the freedoms and rights we enjoy today.
And today, our military service members, many away from home, keep a watchful eye to ensure our safety and freedom. I ask that you join me in saying a prayer and honoring our service members overseas who defend our nation and protect our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Here at home, when we face many uncertainties and obstacles, one thing is certain—Central Washington’s resilience and willingness to rise to a challenge should inspire in us all the spirit of hope and joy to face and overcome these challenges. We are blessed to live in a community that comes together, rain or shine, and lifts our neighbors up. I am grateful to represent such a resilient district that takes to heart the true meaning of Christmas.
While Christmas is just one day, the season’s spirit of giving is carried with us all year long. From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.