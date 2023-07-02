Hello Fletcher,
I’m writing to you because I would like to break a negative cycle I grew up with and have unfortunately continued in my own family. The situation is that we complain a lot in our family. I don’t like it. I’m pretty sure none of us like it but we all do it. I would like to change that and empower our kids to speak differently. Thanks for your advice.
- D.S.
Hey there D.S. I appreciate you writing in with this question. It is something that a lot of families deal with and unfortunately many people feel powerless to break the cycle. Complaining is usually a habit. It is a common habit that can drain our energy, strain relationships, and hinder personal growth. Breaking the cycle of complaining requires a conscious effort to shift our mindset. Let’s take a quick look at 5 specific and effective practices to begin breaking free from the grip of complaining and instead fostering a more optimistic outlook and creating a feel-good life. The key word here is practice. You see many people have become masterfully practiced at looking at a person or situations and finding something to complain about. We have to begin a new practice. One important thing before you read on. I would advise you to begin modeling these practices before trying to “force” others to embrace them. Modeling them to your family will speak volumes!
1. Practice gratitude. Gratitude is a powerful antidote to complaining. Take time each day to reflect on the things you are grateful for, no matter how small they may seem. By shifting your focus to the positives in your life on a daily basis, you develop a habit of appreciating what you have rather than dwelling on what you lack. Practice gratitude not only for the big moments but also for the everyday blessings that often go unnoticed. Over time, this practice can rewire your brain to naturally gravitate towards a more positive perspective. What I also really love about gratitude is that when we express gratitude it’s usually for things we can’t take credit for. For instance, almost every day I express gratitude for the morning sunshine and the evening sunset. I love those parts of the day and I frequently share that gratitude aloud with my wife. When we share it with those around us it magnifies the experience. What can you express gratitude for in your life?
2. Reframe challenges as opportunities. Complaining often arises from viewing challenges as obstacles rather than opportunities for growth. I know this can sound patronizing but I really do mean it. Every challenge I’ve had really has ultimately made me stronger or wiser or both. Change your perspective by reframing difficulties as opportunities to learn, develop resilience, and acquire new skills. Instead of dwelling on the negative aspects, focus on the lessons and potential benefits that can arise from overcoming obstacles. Embracing challenges with a growth mindset allows you to approach them with a proactive and solutions-oriented attitude, reducing the need for complaining. And anytime you actually do this, recognize yourself for it. That’s right. Give yourself a pat on the back. It’s a big deal. We want to acknowledge and reinforce the desired behavior.
3. Engage in problem-solving. Complaining without taking any action is a counterproductive habit. Instead, channel your energy into problem-solving. When faced with a challenge, identify the underlying issues and brainstorm potential solutions. Take proactive steps towards resolving the problem rather than merely venting about it. You see when we habitually complain we are frequently feeling that something is not in our control and we feel a bit like a victim. By engaging in problem-solving, you regain a sense of control and empowerment over your circumstances, which reduces the urge to complain.
4. Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of complaining. Cultivate awareness of your thoughts and emotions, observing them without judgment. When you catch yourself complaining, pause and ask yourself if there is an alternative perspective or a more constructive way to address the situation. Redirect your attention to the present moment, focusing on what you can control rather than dwelling on the negatives. By practicing mindfulness, you create space for clarity, self-reflection, and intentional choices, reducing the inclination to complain.
5. Surround yourself with positivity. The people and environments we surround ourselves with greatly influence our mindset. I know that has been the case in my life. Seek out positive and supportive individuals who uplift and inspire you. It may mean in some cases that you need to create new relationships. Find some activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. Limit exposure to negative news, gossip, and toxic relationships that fuel complaining. By surrounding yourself with positivity, you cultivate an environment that fosters optimism and encourages healthier forms of communication. This really is key for creating a new lasting empowering cycle and creating a feel-good life! Embrace these strategies, and watch as complaining gives way to appreciation and growth. I know you can do this and I believe in you!
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.