Dear Fletcher,
My wife and I have fallen into a disturbing pattern of blame. We don’t want to fight but we find ourselves arguing over finances and issues around parenting.
It hasn’t always been this way but we are both under a lot of work and financial stress. As much as we attempt to avoid it, we end up having the same unpleasant and predictable conversations.
It is especially distressing because I know our kids hear it and I worry they will pick up these bad habits of communication. I don’t know what I can do to make her see my side of things.
It seems like nothing I say gets through to her. Would like to know if you have any suggestions. Thanks in advance. DV
Hey DV. I’m glad you reached out. Reaching out is a sign of strength. And what you are talking about is an important topic. You are not alone in your struggle with this.
This type of situation occurs in a lot of relationships including marriages, parenting, and business relationships. First off, I want to encourage you to do something radical.
Give up the blame game. There are never any winners in that game. It is always a lose-lose outcome. The reason is because when we play the blame game we always cast ourselves as the victim and the other person as the victimizer.
Neither of those roles are empowering. So, instead of focusing on getting her to see your side of things, seek to understand her concerns so fully that she really experiences being understood.
Put your desire to be understood on hold just temporarily. See if you can help her to feel like she is heard and understood without any judgement from you.
If you can do this, you will have begun to create a sense of safety in your conversations. Let me offer the following example.
In recent years I have enjoyed gardening. Vegetables, flowers, and herbs have all been a part of my gardening experience.
Sometimes a particular crop, tomatoes for instance, fail to thrive. When that happens, I don’t blame the tomatoes. After all, they are doing the best they can given the conditions of the soil, water, amount of sunlight, nutrients, etc.
If I blamed the tomatoes, it would not make any difference for the tomatoes and my blame would keep me in a place of suffering. But if I get curious about what is going on for the tomatoes I have a better chance of helping them and ultimately producing a healthy crop.
When we have issues in our relationships we are frequently quick to blame which is usually followed by attempting to convince or persuade someone to our point of view.
Blaming and attempting to convince compounds the problems in the relationships. However, if I focus on getting curious about what’s going on for the other person and put forth effort towards understanding then I have access to creating a different outcome.
Learning how to take care of other people requires getting curious and striving to understand.
Letting go of blame, surrendering our efforts to convince and persuade makes room for understanding and compassion, which provides access to progress. This takes practice but I know it’s entirely possible and I believe in you!
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.