Dear Fletcher, I have come to the conclusion that I have officially plateaued and am spinning my wheels. Not just in my business but in my marriage, my attitude, and my relationships. I keep coming up against the same obstacles over and over again. I am asking myself is this as good as it gets? Maybe it is and I just need to accept it. What do you think? Sam.
Hey Sam, Thanks for reaching out. Asking for help is a sign of strength! I hear what you are saying. You feel like you have pleateaued in life in general. You keep coming up against the same obstacles and getting the same results. One of my favorite quotes is from Albert Einstein. He said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”
I believe we are always doing our best with the tools we have. But consider this may be as far as you can go with your current thinking. You see when people invent new products such as the light bulb, airplanes, rockets, iphones, computers, it always requires a new level of thinking. There is actually a method for creating new thinking. Most of us believe we are thinking throughout the day when in fact we are just reacting to what is in front of us. We are quite often on auto pilot going through the day which consists of our patterns and habits. This isn’t really thinking, it is just reacting.
When people like Steve Jobs, Malala Yousafzai, Elon musk, or Oprah Winfrey, to name just a few, took on their dreams, they had to develop new ways of thinking that allowed them to be and act in new ways which in turn generated new results. We must embrace new ways of thinking in order to get new results. We have to get to a place of vulnerability, willingness and openness in order to access a new way of thinking. And When I say get to a place of openness I mean being able to consider something without preconceived judgements and ideas.
What am I talking about? I am talking about something radical. I’m talking about doing something that the most successful people in the world do in order to create outstanding results.
I am talking about reprogramming your mind. I’m talking about learning to actually put in new programs that will allow you to consider things through a different lens so to speak. We want to get ourselves to be able to think and act in different ways so we can actually produce different results.
That may sound like a pretty big project. It is. A great place to start is by finding people who have different thinking than you which has allowed them to achieve what you want to achieve. Practice modeling success. Get around those people. Ask them how they did it? You can also begin reading about how to program your mind, listen to podcasts, get the information that is out there and begin implementing it. Find a mentor or coach and work with them to help you interrupt the patterns in your thinking so you can develop new pathways in your mind. The bottom line is get around people who think differently than you do and your thinking will begin to change. It takes effort but I guarantee you it will be rewarding. As soon as you start down this path you will feel excited, you will feel challenged in a good way, you will experience growth which is the opposite of feeling like you have pleateaued. And ultimately you will experience new results. You’ll see that you don’t have to wonder if this is as good as it gets. You’lll be able to declare that life is incredible, exciting and a beautiful adventure. Stay in action Sam and stay in the personal development conversation. You can do this and I believe in you!
