Dear Fletcher, I am working 1/2 time, raising a family which means getting kids ready for school, driving them there and picking them up, taking them to lessons, trying to give quality time to my husband and working on a side business. I feel overwhelmed and as though none of it is getting done well. I feel like I should throw in the towel for this business and go back to full-time work. It’s way more challenging and overwhelming than I thought it would be. What do you suggest? Angela
Hey Angela. I am so glad you took the time to reach out. Strong people ask for help. I hear that you feel overwhelmed with all that you have going on in your life. Overwhelm never feels good and it frequently leads to procrastination and inaction.
So let’s take a look at what it is and what there is to do about it. First off overwhelm is caused by one or more beliefs about a situation.
See if any of these common beliefs and feelings seem familiar to you:
1. I have too much to do.
2. There is not enough time.
3. I have to do it all myself because there isn’t anyone to help or no one will do it the way I want it done.
4. If I can’t get to it all something will fail or I will fail.
Do any of those beliefs and feelings feel familiar? These thoughts and feelings can lead to frustration, a feeling of being out of control, lack of focus, and ultimately as I mentioned it can lead to procrastination and inaction.
So what can we do? First off, notice it. Once we notice it we can start to deal with it.
This much you have done.
Next I want to invite you to do something that may be scary and will require courage. ASK FOR HELP. Most of us are not practiced at asking for help.
We don’t want to be an inconvenience or bother, and we don’t want to be told no, we worry about being rejected.
But successful people understand they can’t do it all by themselves. They must ask for help or they won’t be able to complete the task or project. So begin asking for help.
You will likely be surprised to find that there are many who are willing to help you. People love being able to help. Do you have family or friends that would be willing to help with the kids even one or two times a week?
Next you may have to learn to say NO. I get that you want your children to have lots of opportunities but it may be time to put a temporary limit on some of the activities so you can focus on you.
Or you may not be able to volunteer for things at your children’s activities. You simply may not be able to help out as much for a while as you make your business a priority.
Become practiced at setting boundaries and saying no to some things. And it’s temporary, it won’t be forever.
And finally let’s talk about time. We all have the same amount of time in a day. What you get done today is all you can get done.
What remains undone will be there tomorrow. Jeff Bezos didn’t build Amazon in a day, nor did he build his spaceship company in a day.
He had to ask for a ton of help, he had to say no to a lot of other people and activities, and he realizes that what is not done today will get done tomorrow.
This will take practice Angela. It will feel uncomfortable but that is a good thing. We have to get out of our comfort zone if we want to grow and get new results.
Finally, take a few minutes each day to calm your mind and consider all that you have to be grateful for including the opportunity to pursue your passion amidst your full life. All that you need is within you. I know you can do this and I believe in you!
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.