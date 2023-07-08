Dear Fletcher,
Is there a way to avoid falling into arguments? I am one of a group of managers who all have to work together in order to consistently hit monthly goals. Whenever we get together the conversations seem to turn into arguments about who didn’t do what instead of how to work effectively together and create solutions that would work for everyone. I like where I work and like my co-workers but the arguing gets old fast. Open to any ideas. Thank you, Samantha
Hey there Samantha. Thanks for reaching out. Arguing is another one of those unpleasant types of communicating that is usually habitual, disempowers relationships and as you can see, leads to unproductive outcomes. Although it’s challenging to break the cycle it is not impossible. The best way to break a cycle is to set up a new empowering cycle. Let’s explore a few effective strategies to foster understanding, resolve conflicts, and build more feel-good relationships. Oh and something very important. You can’t force these suggestions on others. You can’t make others do this. But you can start with you. In fact that’s where you must start. You model the behavior and hopefully others will take notice. Let the change you desire begin with you.
• Cultivate self-awareness and emotional regulation. Breaking the cycle of arguing begins with self-awareness. Recognize your emotional triggers and how they influence your reactions during conflicts. Practice emotional regulation techniques, such as deep breathing or taking a break to calm down, before engaging in discussions. By managing your emotions effectively, you can prevent arguments from escalating and create a space for healthier communication. Easier said than done, I know. It will take practice, but it’s worth it!
• Practice active listening and empathy. Arguing often stems from misunderstandings and a lack of empathy. Practice active listening by giving your full attention to the other person’s perspective without interrupting or formulating counterarguments. This can be really challenging. Attempt to understand their emotions, needs, and underlying concerns by getting curious. Cultivating empathy allows you to connect on a deeper level, facilitating a more constructive and compassionate dialogue. Practice getting curious about what is going on for others.
• Choose your words wisely. Stories have power and stories are made up of words. They can either diffuse or escalate conflicts. You have probably heard this before but it is worth hearing again. Use “I” statements to express your feelings and concerns instead of resorting to blaming or accusatory language. Accusing is almost guaranteed to derail any chance of a productive conversation. Avoid making sweeping generalizations or personal attacks. Instead, focus on the specific issue at hand and express yourself in a respectful and non-confrontational manner. Choosing your words wisely promotes understanding and encourages the other person to reciprocate with a calmer and more constructive approach. Practice choosing your words with intention.
• Seek common ground and compromise. The goal of breaking the cycle of arguing is to find common ground and reach a resolution that satisfies both parties. Instead of viewing disagreements as a win-or-lose scenario, approach them as opportunities for growth and collaboration. Look for shared views and interests, and explore possible compromises that address both perspectives. Be someone who is willing to model compromise by being willing to do it. By fostering a spirit of cooperation and open-mindedness, you can transform arguments into productive discussions that lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.