Dear Fletcher,
I have dipped my toe into entrepreneurship. I still am working part time at my regular job but I officially made the leap into my side business of massage therapy. The compensation is really good and I get to set my own hours. That’s all great, but I have to say running my own business is way more complicated and scarier than I thought.
Getting clients is challenging and I dont’ really see any payoff from my advertising. So after doing this for a year I’m wondering if I made a mistake. I don’t know if I have what it takes to run a successful and profitable business. I love what I do but just don’t know if I’m cut out for it. Thoughts, ideas, recommendations?
Thanks!
R.P.
Hey there, R.P.
I have a lot of respect for entrepreneurs. It requires vision, determination, and personal growth to build a business. It requires GRIT.
Psychologist Angela Duckworth defines grit as “perseverance and passion for long-term goals.” It is the quality that keeps entrepreneurs going when the going gets tough.
Starting a business is a journey filled with challenges and obstacles, but entrepreneurs with grit are able to push through and keep moving forward.
One of the key aspects of grit is the ability to maintain focus on the long-term goal. Entrepreneurs starting a business often face setbacks and failures along the way, but those with grit are able to stay focused on their ultimate vision.
They understand that success is not an overnight achievement, but rather a process of hard work and dedication over a sustained period of time. If you have been at this for a year I want you to know that you have likely weathered one of the most difficult parts of starting a business. In that first 12-18 months entrepreneurs have a good amount of grit but it can begin to wear thin because of all the unforeseen challenges. I want you to understand that most people overestimate what they can accomplish in one year and way underestimate what they can accomplish in three. If you are one year into this you are likely about to begin creating momentum.
Another important component of grit is resilience. Entrepreneurs starting a business must be able to bounce back from setbacks and failures.
This can be difficult, as failures can be discouraging and can lead to self-doubt. However, entrepreneurs with grit understand that failure is simply a part of the journey and that it is a necessary step towards success.
They use failures as opportunities to learn and grow, and they keep moving forward in the face of adversity.
As a result of moving forward so many business challenges there is frequently an element of transformation that entrepreneurs go through.
They find out what they are capable of in their pursuit of their dreams.
I have no doubt that you are learning a lot about yourself right now. It’s all about mindset at this point in the game.
There have been many times when I have questioned whether or not I have what it takes to do what I do.
If I listened to my old programming it would tell me I don’t. Fortunately, I have other programs that I have put in place that remind me that I am resourceful, capable, and flexible.
All that I need is within me right now! I encourage you to begin to apply those statements to your life. Say them out loud. Write them down. Remind yourself daily that you have what it takes. Ultimately, there are no right or wrong decisions R.P. The important question is does the decision serve my life?
Stay inspired. Stay in action. I believe in you!
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.