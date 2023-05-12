Fletcher, A month ago my wife and I decided to file for divorce. We have two kids ages 8 and 12. The decision was mutual, but it doesn’t make it any easier. I feel sick to my stomach, scared, and profoundly sad. I can’t imagine starting my life over from square one again, yet here I am. Any advice?
- Totally lost
OK, first off thanks for reaching out. I know it can seem scary to do so but it really is a sign of strength. I hear that this is a challenging time for you and that you feel scared, sad and unsure about how to navigate it.
First off, I want you to set up a structure of support. What do I mean by that? Make sure you are working with a coach, or a counselor. It’s important you are in a conversation with a professional that has experience with this sort of important situation.
And I want you to call and email your friends and family and let them know what is going on for you. Share with them specifically what you just shared with me.
That you are feeling wounded, scared and unsure on how to navigate this. Ask them to check in with you and be your support system. Going through this alone and keeping it inside will not serve you or your family.
The second thing I want you to do is to love the heck out of your kids and let them know it has nothing to do with them. Let them know you are going to be there for them. Speak positively about your wife no matter what the circumstances are.
They love their mother and don’t want to have to choose sides or hear negative things about their parents.
The third thing I want you to know is that you are going to get through this. Get in touch with people who have been through it. I want you to imagine a couple of years down the road after you have been divorced.
It’s important you do this. See yourself a couple years from now healthy, enjoying life, see yourself smiling with your kids. You are all healing and moving on with life. It may be hard to see that now but It will happen and it’s important you imagine this so your mind has an idea of where it is going.
What I’m saying is that even though this is a huge heartache this is going to also be an incredible opportunity to rebuild your life.
These next 6 months to a year may feel like your foundations have been absolutely demolished. It won’t feel good, but this is your opportunity to rebuild with massive intention. This is your opportunity to know yourself better than you ever have previously.
Pay attention as you go through this, ask yourself the hard questions, take responsibility anywhere you can. It’s time to give up blame. Take responsibility for your marriage, your divorce, for your life. In doing this you empower yourself to powerfully recreate your life. I know this hurts. I know it feels crushing. I’ve been there. I encourage you to use the experience to grow, to transform, to become that next better version of yourself. You can get through this and not only get through it, but become stronger, more compassionate, and wiser.
I am not saying to deny your emotions. Rather feel them, and get the lessons from them, work through them. It will require courage and vulnerability. That’s why you will need support and to speak to people who have gone through it. It seems dark now, but light is coming. You will get through this! Stay strong and stay in action. I believe in you!
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.