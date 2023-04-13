Hello Fletcher,
I have a small manufacturing company that I am attempting to scale in 2023 and 2024 so that I can ultimately sell it. The problem is that there are so many obstacles that keep getting in my way. Financial obstacles, staffing obstacles, marketing obstacles, you name it. I’m wondering if the universe is trying to tell me to take a step back or go a different direction. I’d appreciate any advice.
Thanks,
SW
Hey there SW, Thanks for reaching out. Reaching out for counsel, advice and help is a sign of strength, which means you are strong!
Entrepreneurship is full of exactly what you just described ... obstacles.
I’m not going to tell you to keep on going or to pack things up, but I invite you to consider that very often the obstacle is the path.
This certainly has been the case for me in a number of businesses in which I have been involved. “The obstacle is the path” is a reminder that often the challenges we face in life can be the very things that help us grow and become stronger.
It’s a reminder to look at obstacles as opportunities for growth rather than as insurmountable barriers.
One way to think about this concept is to consider the metaphor of a plant. When a plant is young and first starting to grow, it may face many obstacles, such as competition for resources or harsh weather conditions.
But as the plant struggles and works to overcome these obstacles, it becomes stronger and more resilient. It develops a deeper root system and may even grow taller and more robust as a result of the challenges it has faced.
Similarly, when we face obstacles in our own lives, it can be tempting to see them as negatives and to become discouraged.
But if we can reframe our perspective and see these challenges as opportunities for growth, we can come out on the other side stronger and more resilient.
One way to do this is to embrace a “growth mindset.” This means looking at challenges as opportunities to learn and improve, rather than as threats or failures.
When we have a growth mindset, we are more likely to try new things and to persevere even when faced with difficulties. We are also more likely to see setbacks as temporary and to view failures as opportunities to learn and grow.
Another way to embrace the concept of “the obstacle is the path” is to practice gratitude.
When we are grateful for the things we have and the opportunities that come our way, it becomes easier to see the positive side of even the most challenging situations.
Gratitude can help us find meaning and purpose in our struggles and can give us the resilience and determination we need to overcome obstacles.
Finally, it’s important to remember that we are not alone in facing obstacles. No one’s path is easy and we all face challenges at some point in our lives.
Seeking support and guidance from friends, family, or a trusted mentor can help us navigate difficult times and can provide us with the encouragement and perspective we need to keep moving forward.
So, SW I encourage you to embrace a growth mindset, practice gratitude, and continue seeking support when needed, you will overcome the obstacles and come out on the other side stronger and more resilient. You can do this and I believe in you!
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.