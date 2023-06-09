As the verdant valleys and majestic peaks of Central Washington welcome the embrace of summer, we are reminded of the profound significance that Memorial Day holds for our great nation. On this hallowed occasion, we gather to pay homage to those who have selflessly defended the ideals we hold dear, ensuring the steadfast endurance of our liberties. Today, in the heartland of our great nation, we gather not only as citizens, but as a united community to commemorate the valor, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion of our local heroes.
Our region has birthed brave men and women, molded by the rugged terrain, who have fearlessly stepped forward to safeguard the principles that define us as a nation. From Yakima to Omak, and Moses Lake to the Tri-Cities, the echoes of their courage reverberate through the generations, reminding us of the indomitable spirit that resides within each one of us.
Today, we pause to remember the sons and daughters of our beloved communities who have answered the call of duty. We recall the countless names etched upon the monuments, memorials, and markers that dot our landscape, forever preserving the legacies of those who gave their all.
This year in Brewster, our community honors two fallen soldiers: Marvin E. Galbraith and John Timothy Lane—two childhood friends who gave their lives during the Vietnam War.
Lance Corporal Marvin E. Galbraith bravely served in the “I Corp” region of South Vietnam as a part of the K Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. Before departing Central Washington to fulfill his duty to his country,
Marvin graduated from Brewster High School and worked in construction and the orchards. At the age of 20, in the spring of 1968, he found himself embarking on a journey to fight in the Vietnam War. Tragically, while on patrol in the Quang Nam Province, he lost his life to a landmine.
As Galbraith was laid to rest in Bridgeport Cemetery, the Lane family, who are good friends with the Galbraith’s, stood alongside his grieving loved ones, providing solace, and paying tribute to his enduring legacy.
Private First-Class John Timothy Lane valiantly served in the Mekong Delta as a member of “B Company,” part of the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry “Manchus” within the esteemed 25th Infantry Division.
Prior to his deployment at the young age of 20, Lane, a graduate of Brewster High School, diligently worked in the orchards and with cattle.
Tragically, on May 4th, during a harrowing nighttime battle near Duc Hoa, he fearlessly sacrificed himself by throwing his body on an enemy grenade to protect his fellow soldiers.
The Galbraith family consoled the Lanes, as they did for their son. In recognition of his exceptional bravery, John Timothy Lane was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross—the nation’s second highest award for valor.
For every young soul like Marvin and John who left behind the familiarity of the rolling hills, vineyards, and fertile orchards of Central Washington, a solemn promise was made.
From the trenches of World War I to the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan, our brave veterans faced unimaginable hardships, demonstrating extraordinary gallantry in the face of adversity.
Their unwavering determination, often at great personal cost, ensured that the flame of freedom continues to illuminate our lives and those of generations yet to come.
This moment also serves as a reminder for us to reaffirm our commitment to supporting our living veterans and their families. After serving valiantly, our veterans deserve to come home and receive the benefits promised to them, which is why my office makes it a priority to assist our Central Washington veterans and provide them with the resources they deserve.
As we partake in the festivities and parades that grace the streets of our cities and towns, let us remember that our celebrations are not simply a tribute to the past, but also an embodiment of our duty to the future.
Let us inspire the younger generation to uphold the torch of freedom and to protect the ideals that Central Washington’s heroes fought valiantly to secure. It is our responsibility to ensure that their sacrifices were not in vain, that the legacy they entrusted to us remains intact, and that the flame of liberty never falters.