Americans are continuing to struggle with high inflation and increased prices.
In Central Washington, these costs are exacerbated by the fact that we now have one of the highest gas prices in the nation.
While the financial strain affects families and small businesses alike, it can mean the difference between making ends meet or not for those on a fixed income, like our seniors.
When our seniors retire, they deserve to do so with the peace of mind and stability they have earned through years of hard work.
But current economic conditions and the fiscal irresponsibility of our “leaders” are putting the livelihoods of our seniors at risk.
For far too long, politicians in Washington, D.C. have put Americans down a path of out-of-control spending and higher taxes while refusing to discuss the viability of two essential programs—Social Security and Medicare.
Reports have shown that the trust fund reserves for Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits to our seniors starting in 2034, and Medicare funds will be exhausted in 2028.
These are programs that have been promised to the millions of retirees who have paid into this program, and future generations are left uncertain as to whether they will ever be able to receive these benefits once they retire.
Serious structural issues exist and must be addressed. Congress must first rein in the reckless government spending that continues to add to our national debt while putting essential programs like Social Security and Medicare at risk.
Our national debt is currently at $31 trillion—20 percent more than the size of the entire American economy. I voted to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act which made vital and meaningful cuts to government spending, eliminated red tape that’s putting a hold on American growth, and held the executive branch more accountable for its bloated spending.
Putting us down a path toward a balanced budget is the only place to start to preserve key programs and the economy for future generations—and this legislation did just that.
In June, I was honored to receive the Guardian of Seniors’ Rights Award from the American Association of Senior Citizens for my continued dedication to protecting seniors.
I am determined to work tirelessly to find innovative solutions that will secure the future of these vital programs because the current status quo is unsustainable.
The United States can no longer continue to mortgage our children’s futures by putting these programs at risk. The viability of Social Security and Medicare is a conversation that has been sitting on the sidelines for far too long. I will continue to be a strong supporter of our seniors who have been guaranteed the benefits of these programs while fighting to protect their solvency for future generations.
As always, if you are a Central Washington senior looking for assistance with determining Social Security benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicare eligibility, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office or find information on my website at https://newhouse.house.gov/services/resources/senior-citizens.
Rep. Dan Newhouse represents Washington’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.