One of the common struggles many of my clients experience and that I have also experienced is this idea that if an outcome we produce is not “good enough” then it means we are not good enough. In a world driven by constant comparisons and high expectations, it’s easy to feel inadequate when faced with the phrase, “It’s not good enough.” First off, the idea of not being good enough does not feel good. Secondly, it simply isn’t accurate. And if it isn’t accurate then what is? I assert that the quality of our work or accomplishments does not define our worth as individuals. Instead of internalizing this statement negatively, we can use it as a stepping stone for growth and self-improvement. Let’s explore how we can reframe “not good enough as an opportunity for personal development, highlighting examples where individuals overcame setbacks and ultimately proved their worth.
I know an artist whose early works were constantly criticized for being “not good enough.” Instead of being discouraged, the artist embraced the feedback as an opportunity to refine their skills. They sought guidance from mentors, practiced diligently, and eventually produced pieces that were celebrated in exhibitions. The initial critique became a catalyst for their growth and eventual success, proving that “It’s not good enough” was not a reflection of their worth but rather a starting point for improvement.
Many students face the pressure of academic performance, often hearing the phrase “It’s not good enough” when receiving grades or feedback on their work. However, some individuals have transformed this setback into motivation. For instance, a student who consistently received average grades in math classes could have easily believed they were not good enough. Instead, they sought additional help, put in extra effort, and eventually excelled in the subject. By channeling the phrase as a challenge rather than a judgment, they discovered what was possible was ongoing progress and improvement which feels really good!
In Hollywood, “It’s not good enough” can be a recurring sentiment when you’re attempting to sell a screenplay. Just ask Sylvester Stallone. He was rejected countless times for his “Rocky” screenplay. Finally a studio agreed to buy it for more money than Sylvester Stallone had ever had in his life. But the condition was that he could not star in the movie. In the end he agreed to receive a fraction of the payment for the opportunity to play the lead. He didn’t take on other people’s opinions of his screenplay or his abilities of “not being good enough” to mean that he was not good enough. The rest of course is inspiring history.
“It’s not good enough” can be seen as an opportunity for growth and improvement, rather than an indictment of our abilities or who we are. The examples provided illustrate that personal, academic, and professional accomplishments can be achieved by reframing this phrase as motivation rather than discouragement. By embracing the idea that our worth is not defined by the quality of our work, we empower ourselves to overcome setbacks and realize our greater potential. It is through perseverance, learning from mistakes, and continuous self-improvement that we discover who we are, regardless of any initial judgment or critique we receive. The good news is that you have always been good enough and you are good enough right now.
Fletcher Ellingson is a speaker, mindset coach, and author. Need advice? Email him at Fletcher@FletcherEllingson.com and visit him online at www.FletcherEllingson.com.