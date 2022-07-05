The Republican Party has not had an elected governor in the state since 1985, when John Spellman ended his term. Republicans last controlled the state Senate between 2013-2017 and the state House between 1995-1998.

The reason for this is the growth of cities in Puget Sound region, which are Democratic bastions, and the hard right-leaning turn of the Republican Party especially with the election of President Trump in 2016.

Needless to say, it has been a frustrating slog to be the minority party for such a long period of time.

This powerlessness was made even more apparent in the 2022 legislative session when the Republicans and Democrats acted in an overwhelmingly bi-partisan manner to pass a bill with tax incentives that were meant to incentivize job growth in both urban and rural areas. Democratic Governor Inslee first planned to veto the bill, but instead used his line-item veto power to cut out rural areas and to benefit urban areas. According to the Seattle Times Editorial Board, “The governor’s decision to partially veto SB 5901 — to strike a line that would save our neighbors money and broaden access to a tax exemption for small businesses — is a shortsighted attempt to apply a Seattle-centric, one-size-fits-all policy to our whole state,”

Inslee stated: “’I recognize that manufacturing and warehousing are important components of the state’s rural economy, but the tax incentives in this bill are overly broad,’ he wrote, taking issue with the program’s inclusion of 36 of the state’s 39 counties.”

The Editorial Board noted that it is likely Inslee’s veto would be overridden by the legislature in the 2023 session, but “In the meantime, the veto reinforces the feeling, shared by many Washingtonians outside the Seattle area, that their concerns are often last on the list.”

Based upon discussions with at least two small business owners, that Board has correctly assessed Governor Inslee’ view of rural and small-town Washington.

Republicans also did not help themselves by selecting Loren Culp as their gubernatorial candidate in 2020. Culp had no administrative experience other than being a small-town police chief with himself as the only employee. Culp is an avid supporter of President Trump, which forced moderate independents to turn back to Inslee in desperation and resignation. That is exactly what happened.

A moderate Republican, Chris Vance, who once was a member of the King County Council, a State legislator, and past chair of State Republican Party, has decided to run for the 31st District Senate seat in November as an independent against Phil Fortunato. He realistically stated that “No Democrat can win in the 31st District.” Senator Fortunato is also an avid Trump supporter. It’s a relief to find a moderate in the district in which I reside.

The U.S. Supreme Court with its decision to end abortion as nationally legal has also made it difficult for Republicans to win in the state, or the nation, for that matter. Both Republicans and Democrats have had to take hardline positions to gain support of the more extreme factions in their parties. Not only has SCOTUS’ decision further increased political polarization, but it has also roused progressives to rise up to vote in November. Conservatives will have less reason to vote because they won one of their two hot button goals, the other being to end support for the LGBTQ+ lifestyle and rights.

No political party holds all truth, although some of my readers believe in that fiction as an act of faith. Any political party that has been in control of the state government since 1985 will have gotten lazy and arrogant. They have run out of new ideas. As I noted in a previous column, democracy is a competition for ideas. That is true of the Democrats in this state. They see issues only from the progressive viewpoint and tend to view those who oppose their views as either stupid or ignorant, or in the extreme, evil.

Unfortunately, Republicans also suffer from the same malady, but their problem comes from a lack of leadership from the national GOP. The national Republican Party seems to be abandoning democracy and instead turning to autocracy through lies about the 2020 election being stolen. The January 6th Select Committee findings amply disprove that assertion.

Based upon this “States of the Democratic and Republican Party” analyses, political party woes will continue through this next legislative session. No return to normalcy can be sighted on the horizon.

Rich Elfers is a columnist with the Enumclaw Courier-Herald, a former Enumclaw city council member and a Green River College professor. He may be reached at richelfers@gmail.com.