Back in the old country, drinking a glass of warm milk was an adventure every time. Turn on the stove, put the milk in a pan or pot, make sure it didn’t go Old Faithful on ya, and then when it did, clean up the mess before my mom noticed.
Being a card-carrying milkaholic anonymous (our motto “Curds Over Water or Soda;” you’ll get the joke later), having to have a mop handy any time I felt like a glass of the white stuff had gotten old real fast.
Another thing that had gotten old real fast was living without my dad. I was 14 and he’d been in the U.S. for three years. That month, though, he had sent my mom and I a ticket to come visit him.
So on our first day of our visit, my dad asked me what I wanted to drink. It was February of 1993 in Seattle, so I asked for a glass of warm milk. He opened the door to this TV-looking thing, put in a glass of milk, punched in the number 30 and half a minute later I had the kind of mustache that would become famous in ads throughout the land a few years later.
I’d seen a microwave before, but I had never owned one. Certain things in Chile back then were just for the rich, like big cars, golf courses and machines that made my efforts at warming up milk seem like a caveman’s attempt to make fire.
I remember thinking “I wanna live here.”
I did not speak a word of English, I knew that we were just visiting for a month “to see if we liked it” as my mom put it, but I wanted more of those warm glasses of milk that required no mop, and no park ranger telling me to keep my distance.
This past month, it was 30 years since that glass of milk. And no matter where I am in life, whenever I heat up some milk, I always go back to that memory and relish the fact that there’s no mop in sight. Sometimes, I overdo it with the buttons and I make a mess in the microwave. Some things never change.
Some things do change, like my life did after my family moved here almost a year to the day after that glass of milk. Don’t get me wrong, I love my home country beyond reason, if Chile plays the U.S. you can’t pay me enough to root for my Uncle.
But I saw things in America that I had never seen back home, like squirrels in people’s front yards, rows of houses without big pointy fences, apples in colors other than green and red, and teachers who loved, absolutely loved to teach. Actual human beings who got out of high school wanting to teach. Heck, some who even entered high school wanting to teach.
One such teacher was a lady from Missouri who told me that my jittery attempts to write articles for the school newspaper were actually not too bad, and that I should consider a career at it.
(Wherever you are, Mrs. Minard, thank you.)
The country that greeted me back in 1993 is long gone, replaced by a more hardened, less trusting, more fearful version. But then again also gone is that teenager with the penchant for milk and bad grades. In America I learned the value of being oneself. Of being able to march to your own drummer. Sooner or later, you’ll find your tribe or your tribe will find you, even if it’s a tribe of one.
Also gone are the ideas of old. I have yet to play golf, but I have played miniature golf with my American kids, and that’s good enough for now. My house has no fence and my yard has no squirrels, but we do have the occasional deer and I have learned to love the taste of a good Fuji or Gala, although for sentimental reasons, the old Red Delicious are still a favorite, much to the dismay of my Wenatchee-area friends.
The love of milk stayed, thank goodness, but more importantly, despite all the ups and downs of the past three decades, my gratitude to my then-newfound Uncle remains strong.
Not just for opening the big doors one cold winter morning in Seattle, but also for opening the small doors. Like the one to the microwave.
