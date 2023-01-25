We all want to be better versions of ourselves, and like it or not, we have to start from where we are right now. Here are some self-improvement tips.
1) Become more aware of who you are today. Self-awareness means knowing what you’re good at and what areas need work for you to reach your full potential as a person. You can make a list of both what you know you’re good at and what areas you’d like to improve. Doing this will help you come up with some goals and plans.
2) Don’t let yourself get stuck in a rut, continue to try new things. You never know what might be fun until you try it out for yourself. Experiment with new hobbies that can expand your interests and offer opportunities for you to make friends at the same time. Go to events around town that allow you to socialize while doing something fun. Free community concerts, movies and car shows happen regularly in most towns. Check the local activities page online or in the newspaper.
3) Adjust your attitude. If your attitude is negative, then you need to work on that part of yourself first. If your negative attitude stems from things outside of yourself, either find ways of dealing with those issues or move on. There is something very empowering about being strong enough to walk away from a negative situation, no matter what it is.
4) Think of what’s next. While it’s easy to write yourself off as a failure, you’re actually doing yourself a huge disservice by doing so. You will always be your own worst critic. Instead of spending time complaining about how bad things are or how much better they could be if only they or you were different, use roadblocks and even losses as motivation to work harder, get smarter, and do better next time.
5) Keep it positive. See your goals as attainable. Work toward them in small steps and celebrate small victories with yourself each time you accomplish one. Otherwise, you may feel like you’ll never get to where you want to go—even if you’re making progress every day!
6) Avoid comparing yourself with others. This can be hard, especially these days when it seems like social media dominates our lives. It may be tempting to compare yourself with others who’ve achieved great success or status in your field of interest—and stop yourself from doing this. I know I will never win the Pulitzer Prize, and I don’t compare myself to those who have won it.
7) Remember that every action is an opportunity to improve yourself and become a better person overall. You can’t always control the outcome, but you can control how much energy and focus you put into something. Even when you’re faced with failure, it’s important to take pride in what you have done and realize that if things had gone differently, they could have been truly amazing.
8) Focus on the good things in life. Letting go of old grievances and disappointments will help you be a better version of yourself. It will help you be happier with who you are, make you more content with life and make others in your life happier as well.
9) Allow yourself to make mistakes. The truth is that you’re going to mess up and not always be perfect at being a better version of yourself, so don’t beat yourself up too hard when it happens.
Try just one or two of these tips and see how you feel. Remember, everyone’s journey is different. We all have our own set of circumstances that shape where we end up at any given time in life. Everyone’s journey is different, and we all have flaws we’re working through.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of 8 books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com. He is available for video consults via Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.