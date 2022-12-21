I was living in Saudi Arabia with my family about thirty years ago and we were looking for a fun way to spend Christmas, so we took a trip to Nepal. It turned out to be a wonderful choice. Kathmandu, the capital, is an old city dating back to the first century BC, filled with ornate architecture not seen in the west. It is in a large valley in the low southern Himalayas, at an elevation of 4,600 feet. It is also still home to some American hippies who moved there in the 1970’s and who were still living their lifestyle and still dressing the part in their tie-dyed shirts, long hair and beards. All in all, the contrasts of the mountains, architecture, native animals and old hippies made for a fascinating introduction to Nepal.Upon arrival, we immediately learned we were in a different world. Nepal was selling so much of its electricity to India that Kathmandu experienced daily black-outs, where different sections of the city went without power for a few hours at a time. They were exporting so much of their electricity they couldn’t meet their own local needs. We learned this our first afternoon when we had no power in our hotel room and none again the next morning. Dinner was by candlelight, cooked on wood stoves.
We hired a driver and guide, who gave us a tour of the city to get oriented and acclimated to the elevation, but also to check out our fitness so he could decide which mountain trek we would be able to handle. Over dinner, we had a lengthy conversation about our personal activities to determine which route to put us on. (I think he gave us an easy one.) The next morning our guide hired a Sherpa and a cook for us. The Sherpa then hired seven porters to carry all the supplies. After a short drive we started on our great Himalayan Trek. Basically, it began on a steep dirt path used by the locals to get to their houses on the terraced hillsides above the city. We were hiking right along, we thought, until we realized that we were being passed by barefoot little old ladies carrying huge bundles on their heads and backs. (I was embarrassed. The wife and kids were amazed with the women’s strength.)
At about noon, we stopped for a lunch break. Before we knew it, the cook had cut up some fresh potatoes, fried them in oil, and served us fresh French fries. We had more for lunch than that, but I remember the fries and how quickly that happened. Then we started up again. We were carrying a light pack with jackets, hats and my camera. The porters had everything else, including a propane tank, three tents, bedding, chairs, a wooden table and the kitchen. We reached the ridgetop in the late afternoon and watched the sun set behind Annapurna and the Himalayas. The porters set up our two tents and a lean-to for the Sherpa, cook and the seven of them, and then cooked dinner. We enjoyed the views of the mountains while checking out the impressive 30-foot tall poinsettia plants.
Our camp was above 8000 feet, and looking across at the high Himalayas we were surprised to see how high the snowline was, especially in December. Our Sherpa reminded us that with the huge Indian subcontinent just south of us, the air mass here was much warmer, and the winter snowline in the south Himalayas generally didn’t drop below 12,500 feet. Since Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world at 26,545 feet, we were still able to see plenty of snow from our camp. Everest and K2 were to our northeast, which was the direction our ridge ran, so sadly, we were not able to see them from camp.
The next morning, we woke up to hot tea and chocolate at our tent, and a bowl of hot water with warm towels to freshen up with. Nice! After a hot breakfast we hiked down the ridge on a longer, gentler route back to civilization. On the way we passed a few farms, homes and temples. Many of them displayed prayer flags that waved in the breeze. We learned that each flag was a prayer for help on a specific personal issue.
Back in Kathmandu we prepared for our next adventure: a white-water rafting trip on the Trishuli River. It wasn’t as white as the Wenatchee River above Leavenworth, but it is a bigger river and we enjoyed it. Along the way, we stopped for lunch on an island in the river and inspected some wicker fish traps. They looked empty, but they also looked very similar to our Native American fish traps.
After drying out, we continued our journey down to the lowlands of Nepal. On the way, we had to stop to let a rhinoceros cross the road. Even our driver was surprised! At first, we didn’t know why the driver stopped, but then we watched as the rhino wandered across the road in front of us. People from the other stopped cars were excited to see it too, and our driver said it was very unusual for a rhino to be wandering in the forest there. That was a very surprising bonus to our drive that day!
Our destination was a lodge on the East Rapti River, where we arrived on Christmas Eve. This lodge was across the river from the Chitwan National Park, a large reserve in Nepal along the India border, at an elevation of only about 500 feet. From there, the Rapti flows into the Ganges River and eventually empties into the Indian Ocean about 750 miles downstream, so the river near the lodge is pretty flat and tame. We had a traditional Christmas Eve feast, British style, including plumb pudding and a room full of British guests. And in British humor, the plumb pudding was served to look like rhino poop. (But it was good plum pudding!) After dinner, we all sang Christmas carols, and a couple of the British guests played Santa for our kids. The lodge had no electricity, so the cooks used propane or wood in the kitchen, and we had lanterns and candles for the dining room and in our cabin. Our hot water came from solar heating, so the first person to shower in the morning got warm water. The rest of us got cool water.
Following breakfast the next morning, we started Christmas Day with an elephant safari. We rode the elephants across the Rapti River into the Chitwan National Park where we looked for Siberian tigers (no luck), one-horned rhinoceros (a few), and even encountered a beautiful sambar deer buck (almost as large as our elk). The elephants purred when they found the rhinos and deer. We could feel them vibrating and they sounded like a muffled rig using its Jake brakes in the distance. It was thrilling to look down on the rhinos and deer from the back of the elephants from 10 feet away. As long as we remained quiet they were not threatened by our presence or by the elephants. I’m guessing that our elephant driver must have been giving our elephant a treat as a reward each time. It was even more exciting to learn that elephants purred!
After our safari, we had a dug-out canoe ride down the river to the Gharial Crocodile Preserve. This was a real hollowed-out log canoe with low sides, but it rode nicely and smoothly in the shallows of the river. I enjoyed the ride, especially since the river was so shallow, but my family was worried about the canoe tipping, and about a wild crocodile attacking us. My rocking it didn’t help.
It was a great Christmas trip! We enjoyed visiting a very different part of the world than we are accustomed to, and always felt safe, at ease and at home. Other than not seeing Everest closer, we feel that our week there was a perfect visit. This visit to Nepal was a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas on the other side of the world.