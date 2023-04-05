It felt like Aquaman looking for a floatie.
With the malevolent bird of prey known as the “Tuesday deadline” perched atop my shoulder and pecking at my ear, I decided to pull the safety cord and let Google Translate take care of the last translation of the day, the Track and Field article in last week’s paper.
Seriously, it felt like I had just lost at soccer to my son. Which incidentally happened yesterday morning.
But I digress. I have always disliked Google Translate, so asking it to get my, um, hindquarters out of trouble felt like Homer asking Ned Flanders to jumpstart his car.
Google Translate is a fine gadget, to be sure, but it has very little idea of context. It just translates what it sees, word by word, Some members of my family swear by it and have openly voiced the opinion that my side job as a licensed translator is heading the way of the blacksmith and the VCR repairman.
So asking my future pink slip to slip me out of this fix felt a little like Tom asking Jerry for a job recommendation.
I entered the text, pushed the button, and was immediately reminded of why I believe human translators will go extinct the same day cockroaches and Styrofoam do. “We can’t translate this,” GT said. “It’s too long.”
OK, so I’m paraphrasing, but the gist is the same. Score one for the humans.
I shortened the text to a size more appropriate to the wimpy, er, delicate constitution of Google Translate, and pushed the button again. This time, it translated the whole paragraph at a speed I could only reach if I went on a daily diet of black coffee, Red Bull, and whatever my son drinks when he cheat ... er, wins at soccer. (Just kidding Cris. You’re a good boy.)
Then, I took a second look, and sure enough, ol’ GT had gone the word-word-word route. Translating what it saw with no room for context. PR, shorthand for Personal Record had become “Relaciones Publicas,” literally “Public Relations,” so Angel Diaz’ personal best in high jump became his highest public relations jump.
My apologies, Angel.
Track and Field had become “Campo y Pista,” literally “Field and Track,” when the word you want is something else, atletismo.
Furthermore, and I should have caught this sooner than I did, ol’ GT just plain ol’ gave up on some words. That’s why the article in Spanish has words like “sprint.”
None of this makes me feel anything except deep, tomato-red embarrassed. Like I’m shortchanging half the community. I will do better, and I will not need a wimpy ... er ... delicate computer app to do it.
Now if there only was an app to help win father-son soccer matches.