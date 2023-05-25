Crime rates in the United States have been exponentially increasing in recent years, and our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines of this battle. Communities throughout the nation are inundated with violent robberies, assaults, murders, and fentanyl overdoses while an open southern border is only exacerbating this crisis. This National Police Week, it’s important to recognize the remarkable courage of our men and women in blue who are on the frontlines standing between lawlessness and order on our streets.
National Police Week serves as a tribute to our officers, and an opportunity to extend our unwavering support to them, while also recognizing the sacrifices they make each day to ensure our communities are safe. Our police officers put their lives on the line with courage and determination every time they don their uniforms. Despite the uncertainty that accompanies each shift, they remain committed to their duty of safeguarding us, and they wear their badges with pride.
For far too long, “defund the police” movements and anti-police legislation have resulted in skyrocketing crime across the country and against our brave law enforcement. In 2023, 135 officers have been shot and the number of officers shot in the line of duty is up 52% from this time in 2020. 2021 was the deadliest year in two decades for our law enforcement officers. All of this while crime rates are skyrocketing. Some groups are making it more challenging for our officers to do their jobs, and it is clear their rhetoric and actions are resulting in horrible repercussions.
We must show our law enforcement officers our appreciation and respect. This week, I’m cosponsoring H. Res. 363, a resolution memorializing law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and expresses steadfast support and appreciation for law enforcement.
Our communities need law and order now. The illicit fentanyl epidemic is one of the most pressing concerns currently facing Central Washington and our country. Shockingly, drug overdoses have become the primary cause of death among individuals aged 18-45, with opioids, particularly fentanyl, being the main culprit. Providing our law enforcement with the necessary resources to combat this crisis is paramount, which is why I introduced legislation, the SAFE Act, which permanently scheduled all current and future fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs to ensure law enforcement can continue to prosecute the sale and use of these substances. I also introduced the William and James Wonacott Act, a bill that enhances penalties for those who sell, give, or distribute illicit fentanyl-related substances.
Our southern border is in a state of ruin and Title 42, a measure which allowed border agents to automatically turn away migrants without documents at the border, has expired. Tens of thousands of migrants are continuing to rush across our border every day while local law enforcement and Border Patrol agents are left unsupported. Last week, I voted to pass the Secure Border Act, the most robust border security bill to date, to increase the number of CBP agents on the border and help meet the needs of this dynamic border threat. This is only one step of many that must be taken to secure our border and support our law enforcement.
Over the past several years, I have had the honor of meeting with the brave law enforcement officers, sheriffs, and enforcement officers, sheriffs, and first responders throughout Central Washington. Most recently, I had the opportunity to attend the State Criminal Justice Training Commission Regional Academy’s grand opening in Pasco. During my visit, I gained insight into some of the challenges they are currently facing.
I am constantly in awe of the work our law enforcement agencies do, whether it be at our southern border or on the streets of Central Washington, to keep our families safe.
These dedicated men and women wake up every day and work on the frontlines to make our Central Washington communities a better, safer place to live and work, and for that, I am grateful. Please join me in praying for the safety of our men and women in blue and thanking them for their service to our country.