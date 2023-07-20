Just last week I found out that Roxa Kreimeyer had died.
The passing of Roxa hit me hard. I knew she was getting on in years and that her health had been a concern to many for several years now, but the truth is, her death signifies a loss not just to those who knew her well, but also to those who knew her somewhat tangentially but still felt the warmth of her personality. It’s in this camp that you can find me, and my son, lamenting the passing of someone whom we could never say we knew well, but still someone we will miss quite a bit.
The year was 2018 and I was interviewing an artist at the Quincy library. The librarian said to me that Roxa, who was running the quarterly artist exhibits back then, had a surprise for me.
Mary Ann Webley, one of the featured artists at the library, then walked up to me and said, “Roxa said I was going to see you today, so she sent me this.”
She handed me a little packet. I am always losing everything, but this did not look like anything I owned. So Webley explained, “Roxa said she saw you at the Easter Egg Hunt at The Cambridge and you were with your son. And we had a really eager little girl grabbing everything, and your son ended up with nothing.” I told Webley that my boy knew beforehand that he would go home empty-handed. As the reporter’s kid, he was allowed no freebies at events his old man showed up to with camera and recorder.
Webley said, “Ah, well. At any rate, she send you this.”
I opened the packet. The packet had a note and a plastic Easter egg, carrying a mini Butterfinger and one dollar in quarters.
That was Roxa. When she had to get something done, she did everything she could. Even if there were hurdles in the way.
Another time at the library, we ran into each other she said, “I loved that article you wrote about Tom Workinger, the kid at the rodeo.” And then she said. “I know his great-grandmother and she had me read it to her. REALLY LOUD AND WITH LOTS-OF-EM-PHA-SIS.”
I thanked her and then went on my merry way, thinking that people like Roxa make this career I chose 20 long years ago worthwhile. I did not see her much after that, and by the time I returned to Quincy in 2021, life had happened, COVID had happened and I did not see her at all. Still, I never forgot her or her kindness.
And now she is gone. I know this is too little too late, but I wanted a space in this week’s issue to let it be reiterated, as many of us already know, that Roxa Kreimeyer will be missed dearly, by both kinds of people in this world. Those who like Butterfingers and those who don’t.
Sebastian Moraga is the editor of Quincy Valley Post-Register. He can be reached at news@qvpr.com.