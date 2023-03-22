To paraphrase what Charles Barkley once said, I’d rather walk into a Klan meeting wearing a Malcolm X hat than write this column.
But that’s the way it goes. We are closing the Quincy office, boys and girls.
The reasons for this decision are understandable. It’s a newspaper office in the year 2023, so we have to be careful with the ol’ bottom line, and ever since COVID, the office did not have the foot traffic it once had. And with a great big building in Wenatchee, it made sense to consolidate.
None of what I just typed feels good. The QVPR, many of you probably feel, should be in Quincy. And I agree, but I much rather see my paper, or rather YOUR paper, continue from 30 minutes away than not continue at all. And that’s the key. We are staying alive, just not staying put.
It is with a bit of apprehension that yours truly makes the move to Wenatchee, but the one thing that puts my jitters at ease is that I work with people who love this community and who will not want to let you down. Dave and Sherrie are terrific professionals, and even better people and they are both on the same page as me when it comes to how much we love this community and its people, its traditions and its well-documented habit of welcoming those who stop by for a day or for a lifetime.
Another thing that eases my rattling pulse is the fact that this consolidation bit has been done before. The Douglas County Empire-Press, which covers Waterville, is also a Wenatchee World product, and prints out of Ninth Street in Wenatchee. The year before I first worked in Quincy, I was the editor of the Brewster paper, which covered Mansfield, Bridgeport, Pateros, and Brewster from its headquarters in Chelan. I got that job after covering Cashmere for the Cashmere Record, which for a while back then (and also nowadays) has its offices in Leavenworth.
And until I came to Quincy in 2016 I considered the best job of my career the three years I spent covering the Snoqualmie Valley (Snoqualmie, North Bend and Fall City) for the SnoValley Star, whose offices were in Issaquah.
So yeah, nobody is reinventing the wheel around here. It’s been done, and other than the Star, which closed its doors when its flagship paper Issaquah Press closed up shop, they are all still in business.
So, as tough as it will be to turn over the keys and say goodbye to 305 Central (right at the time where there’s a big push happening to revitalize downtown, no less), it would be 10 times worse to say, “It’s been great, but we are off to sell aluminum siding now. You want news? Get a homing pigeon.”
Nope. No pigeons. The paper will continue, and if anything our personal commitment to the community will be stronger, because now we REALLY have to be seen and heard, to make sure the community knows we are still here, and still on their side.
So, please, feel free to expect to see us at plays, games, meetings, potlucks, exhibits, spelling bees, etc. We are Quincy’s newspaper and until the graces of fate say otherwise, we are committed to this community, regardless of how badly you need new aluminum siding salespeople. Or how badly you like pigeons.
Thanks for reading this far. If you need to reach us, the office is obviously no longer an option, so please use the email addresses listed on the next page, and our new physical address is, 14 N. Mission Street in Wenatchee, 98801.
You might have to address it to the Wenatchee World, care of either Dave, Sherrie or I, until the change-of-address thingamajig is official. You can also reach me by phone at 509-885-7535, and I will pass the message on to either the tall guy or the blonde lady.
Once again, thanks for reading. And as always, Go, Jacks!