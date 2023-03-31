In the United States, there are currently over 1.3 million people serving as active-duty military.
These men and women are dutifully serving our nation, and when they return home, it is crucially important they have the support of a grateful nation.
As your representative in Congress, I have worked hard in Washington, D.C., to be a voice for the over 39,000 veterans residing in Central Washington, and ensure they are receiving the highest quality support and care they have earned.
During the 117th Congress, I am proud to have sponsored and co-sponsored twelve bills to support our veterans – eight of which were signed into law.
The legislation restored VA disability benefits, honored our heroes, gave financial protection for those who have served, and expanded VA benefits, including mental health care.
During the 118th Congress, I am looking forward to continuing this important work and serving my veteran constituents as faithfully as they have served us.
My office has a long history of working directly with veterans and their families to help navigate the tedious bureaucracy of federal agencies in order to receive their hard-earned benefits and medals.
During the 117th Congress, we were able to assist numerous veterans receive their VA benefits, lost service records, hard-earned war medals, and more. My office is committed to continuing this work for our veterans.
Providing benefits is not the only way my office assists our veterans. I am proud to announce that I will once again be hosting our annual Veterans Service Fair for veterans and their families across Central Washington.
Our Veterans Service Fair will feature a wide variety of organizations, all with the express purpose of assisting with VA and healthcare benefits, counseling, and employment opportunities.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at the Yakima Convention and Event Center, located at 10 N Eighth St., Yakima, on April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I encourage all veterans and their families to attend and learn more about the benefits they are entitled to. If any veterans have questions about the service fair, I also encourage you to reach out to any one of my offices.
The freedoms we enjoy each and every day did not come free. They exist thanks to the selfless dedication of our active military and our veterans. These men and women have fulfilled their pledge to defend our nation, and it is time for us to show our appreciation. God bless America’s veterans.
For more information on the 2023 Central Washington Veterans Service Fair, visit my website at https://newhouse.house.gov/. If you or a loved one are a veteran who needs assistance with the Department of Veterans Affairs, please do not hesitate to contact my office. We are here to serve you as you have served our nation.