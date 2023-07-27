Native communities are disproportionally impacted by the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIW). Having engaged with the tribes and law enforcement officers throughout Central Washington, it’s clear they need more resources, assistance, and qualified personnel to safeguard our communities. In response, I introduced the Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act to enhance hiring, improve retention, and bolster the effectiveness of tribal law enforcement officers, ultimately leading to safer communities for all.
Tribes are facing budget constraints as well as a shortage of qualified officers. The Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act would eliminate these barriers by affirming that tribal law enforcement officers possess the same authority as non-tribal federal officers when they meet the necessary training and background requirements. This streamlined approach empowers tribal law enforcement to do their jobs more efficiently while saving them time and money.
During my conversations with tribal partners, it became evident that the lack of competitive benefits was an immediate challenge leading to the departure of skilled officers. We can attract and retain dedicated law enforcement professionals by rectifying this disparity, ensuring stability and continuity within tribal communities. The bill also addresses a critical issue faced by tribal law enforcement agencies—the loss of qualified officers to other local law enforcement agencies due to inadequate benefits. By providing tribal law enforcement officers the option to access federal pension and retirement benefits, we can significantly enhance officer retention and recruitment efforts.
My legislation provides better security and safety for our communities and would help reduce the overall cost of recruiting new tribal law enforcement officers by keeping a higher number of qualified officers on tribal lands. This benefits tribal communities while strengthening overall public safety by increasing law enforcement coverage in the rural areas of Central Washington. Moreover, it promotes fairness and parity within the law enforcement community, recognizing the valuable contributions of tribal officers who already enforce federal law alongside their non-tribal counterparts.
By passing this bill through Congress, we can ensure that tribal law enforcement officers have the necessary tools and resources to safeguard their communities, bridge gaps in rural law enforcement, and address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Together, let us strengthen our commitment to public safety and stand united in the pursuit of justice for all.
Rep. Dan Newhouse represents Washington's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.