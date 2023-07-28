When I was young I was terrified of conflict. I would do anything to avoid it including lying, which I did a lot. I didn’t have conflict resolution strongly modeled for me as a kid and so my inability to handle it well followed me into my adult life. Today I do a decent job of dealing with conflict. There are a few things that have helped me along the way which I’ll share with you in hopes that it may be of value.
Conflict is an inevitable part of human interactions, arising from diverse perspectives, opinions, and expectations. Whether in personal relationships, workplaces, or communities, conflicts can easily escalate if left unattended. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is the importance of dealing with conflict right away, while it is still small. The longer we take to address the conflict the more time we give our brain to blow up the story around the conflict. The brain is a meaning-making machine and tends to embellish, exaggerate, and escalate the intensity of conflict. Like a tiny spark, a small conflict can be extinguished with a simple conversation or an open dialogue. But if not extinguished promptly that spark can begin to turn into a flame and create a roaring wildfire. It can accumulate negative emotions, resentment, and intense divisiveness. By addressing the matter immediately, we can tackle it at its root and prevent it from escalating into a full-blown crisis that may require drastic measures to resolve.
Another significant advantage of dealing with conflict early is the preservation of relationships. Allowing a minor dispute to linger can lead to the deterioration of trust and goodwill among parties involved. Miscommunication and misinterpretation can occur, leading to a sense of betrayal or animosity. When conflicts are promptly addressed with empathy and understanding, it shows that all parties value the relationship enough to work through the difficulties together. This fosters mutual respect and strengthens the bond, paving the way for healthier interactions in the future.
In the workplace conflict resolution is also critical. Organizations are composed of diverse individuals with varied opinions and work styles, making conflicts inevitable. However, when conflicts are promptly addressed, it maintains a positive work environment and boosts overall productivity. What can work well is if space is given on a regular basis to address any concerns. Voicing a concern is helpful and a healthy and productive way of communicating. When we become practiced at voicing concerns rather than upsets we provide an opportunity to express, learn, understand, collaborate, support, and grow. Employees feel heard and appreciated, leading to increased job satisfaction and potentially reduced turnover rates. In contrast, unresolved conflicts can create toxic work cultures, leading to reduced creativity, collaboration, and an overall decline in organizational success.
Dealing with conflict early also provides an opportunity for personal growth. Conflict situations challenge us to develop our communication and problem-solving skills. By addressing conflicts head-on, we learn to listen actively, empathize with others’ perspectives, and find solutions collaboratively. These skills are not only beneficial in resolving conflicts but are also applicable to various aspects of life, promoting personal development and emotional intelligence.
Lastly, resolving conflicts when they are small prevents the buildup of negative emotions. Prolonged conflicts can lead to stress, anxiety, and even physical health issues. We all know that stress and anxiety don’t feel good and can take a toll on our mental and physical well being. By addressing conflicts early, we can maintain our emotional well-being and prevent the negative impact on our overall health.
Yes, dealing with conflict can be scary and uncomfortable and definitely requires a commitment of time and energy. In conclusion,But early resolution not only prevents conflicts from escalating into major problems but also nurtures healthier relationships, fosters personal growth, and maintains overall well-being. It is an essential skill which if embraced can result in a more harmonious and thriving environment. And that feels good which is afterall what we all want. We want to feel good!
