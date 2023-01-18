It was the ancient Greek philosopher Protagoras who stated “Man is the measure of all things.”
Yet, thousands of years later, this observation is the basis of modern western belief.
In his book, “Homo Deus”, Yuval Noah Hariri provides five examples of the current humanistic dogma:
“Humanist Politics: the voter knows best.”
“Humanist Economics: the customer is always right.”
“Humanist Aesthetics: beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
“Humanist Ethics: if it feels good—do it!”
“Humanist Education: think for yourself!”
I call it dogma, because humanism is the dominant religion of our time. In this religion, each person’s life experiences shape and decide what is good and right. For each person, truth is different. That’s why there’s conflict at all levels of human interaction.
Harari continues:
“Accordingly, the central religious revolution of modernity was not losing faith in God; rather it was gaining faith in humanity. It took centuries of hard work. Thinkers composed poems and symphonies, politicians struck deals—and together they convince humanity that it can imbue the universe with meaning.”
Like other religions that offer a purpose for life, Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, as examples, there were splits over dogma and the meaning of human existence. By the Twentieth century, three major branches of humanism had evolved:
Liberal or orthodox humanism looks inwardly toward attaining maximum human freedom as the goal. Each individual and nation is unique.
Socialist humanism took a different tack. While the human experience is the source of all meaning, there are billions of people whose views are just as valuable as anyone else’s. Liberal humanism errs in that it is so self-centered. What humans need to do is to focus on what others are feeling, and to examine how one’s own actions affect others. The needs of others should be the priority and purpose of human existence.
Evolutionary humanism is based upon evolutionary theory. Conflict is good because it speeds human evolution. Face it, some humans see themselves as simply superior to others. When there is conflict, like in a war, the fittest survive, and weak are destroyed. According to this perspective, 19th century imperialism was good because Europeans were superior to Africans. Shrewd capitalists drive the naïve and stupid to bankruptcy (think of the goal of Monopoly, the board game). War and conflict are essential to the scientific belief in natural selection and the survival of the fittest.
Harari noted that between 1914 to 1989, there were conflicts between these three sects of humanism. During World War II, liberals (the western democracies) and socialists (the Soviets) ganged up on evolutionary humanists (the fascists), only to turn on each other after the war. During the Cold War the liberal humanists won, only to be challenged in the 21st century for supremacy by the evolutionists (Russia) and the socialists (China).
According to Harari, technology will enable humans to evolve to a new age, the Anthropocene, the Age of Humans, where humans will gain immortality, bliss, and divinity. Unless, of course, we destroy ourselves and the planet in the meantime.
Harari’s theory is flawed, because he made the mistake of classifying the human brain as a computer, which it isn’t, as I explained in an earlier column. Humans do have free will, and do not act solely because of life experiences and chemical reactions.
Harari did accurately describe the three major secular religions of our times, though. It began with the rise of science and exploration beginning in the 15th and 16th centuries. It came to be called the Enlightenment, or the Age of Reason in the 18th century. Humanism is still the dominant religion of the 21st century.
Those of you who believe in the Bible or the Quran, or some other religious text may not agree that “Man is the measure of all things”, but I can guarantee that you have been deeply affected by the religion of humanism in all its forms in our era. Not understanding the “Spirit of Our Times, the Zeitgeist, means you are being swept along by its strong currents. It’s time to look around you and face reality.
“You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Rich Elfers is a columnist with the Enumclaw Courier Herald, a former Enumclaw city council member and a professor at Green River College. He may be reached at richelfers@gmail.com.