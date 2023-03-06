When you’re in the minority party, progress isn’t always about moving something forward, sometimes it’s about stopping something bad.
In 2022 we saw lots of bad bills. That we were able to stop some of them, when the majority party has more power, authority, and numbers — is progress.
One of the bad bills we stopped in 2022 was House Bill 1838. Proposed by the governor, the measure sought to create riparian management zones — effectively killing much of the state’s farmland.
Thankfully this session, a new, much-improved proposal has been introduced.
House Bill 1720 has strong bipartisan support. This new measure relies on a fully voluntary program run by the state Conservation Commission. It also doesn’t call for buffers as wide as the tallest trees growing on riverbanks. Unlike Gov. Jay Inslee’s bill last year that mandated buffers of 200 feet or wider, conservation districts and farmers would work together to tailor buffers for specific sites.
Now that’s progress!
Another bad bill we stopped in 2022, was a Democrat-sponsored proposal that would have eliminated drive-by shootings as a cause for elevating a murder charge to aggravated murder. A terrible idea, House Bill 1692 was part of a group of police reform bills approved in the last couple of years.
Some of those “reforms” took away critically needed tools used by law enforcement to de-escalate situations and caused confusion on what level of force could be used when responding to someone in a mental health crisis.
Thankfully we were able to stop the drive-by shooting bill, but several other proposals were approved. One of the most problematic was restrictions placed on police pursuit.
Under the current law, police are restricted from pursuing suspects unless there’s probable cause the driver is impaired, they’re an escaped felon or have committed a violent or sexual crime.
Rather than making communities safer, criminal activity has increased dramatically across the state. Along with a dramatic uptick in drivers fleeing traffic stops, according to the Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), vehicle thefts have also increased.
Because of those problems, there’s been a bipartisan push to make the law regarding police pursuits more balanced.
House Bill 1363 would restore the initial threshold to reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is being committed — and allow police agencies to set their own pursuit policies. The measure is scheduled for a vote in the Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee on Feb. 16.
And finally, another reform bill that started because of a bad idea is making its way through Olympia.
When the governor’s cap-and-trade proposal passed the Legislature in 2021, he and many of the Democrat lawmakers who endorsed his plan assured the agriculture community that fuels used in the production and transport of agriculture products would be exempt.
Unfortunately, that’s not happening. Some fuel suppliers have applied the Climate Commitment Act surcharge onto fuels that should be exempt. This adds another unnecessary financial burden on farmers and the agricultural community, many of whom are struggling to stay in business.
Those increases will devastate many farmers and agricultural producers.
We need to pay farmers what we owe them. House Bill 1780 is a simple, straightforward solution. The measure seeks to provide monthly refunds to farmers who can document they paid surcharges attributed to cap-and-trade. I’m doing whatever I can to get that bill across the finish line.
In closing, there are literally dozens of other bills that I’d like tell you about, but for now — please know I’m working hard to make progress every day for you in Olympia. Without struggle, there is no forward movement. I will keep fighting for our communities, whether is stopping bad bills or shepherding good ones, to support the district and people I represent.