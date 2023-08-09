This is my last column as editor, so I think it’s best that I finally make a confession: My wife beats me.
Sometimes she’s gentle, sometimes she’s a storming force, using a board, a wooden rack and some pointed tiles to turn me into guacamole, smiling and quipping one-liners all the while.
But she beats me. Almost every time we play Scrabble.
I’m a relative newcomer to this Scrabble deal, having only begun to play as a married man.
She’s been playing her whole life, and thus, the spousal beatdowns have been the norm basically ever since I followed Beyonce’s advice and put a ring on it.
I take my beatings like a man, shaking her hand, looking her in the eye, saying “good game, honey,” and secretly wishing I had kept that “Scrabble En Español” box we bought a couple of years back for my brother and his wife. Man, life would be sweet, then.
Come to think of it, life is pretty sweet and has been for a number of years to a guy who never thought he would amount to much of anything. And the Scra-belle I married is pretty much reasons 1-10. I would go higher, but those are the scores on the Scrabble tiles.
One of my personal heroes is a man by the name of George Burns, who used to say that he was a nobody, a shadow on a sidewalk until he turned 27. That’s the year he met Gracie Allen.
I met my own Gracie Allen when I was 26. And if you were to look up all the times in my adult life that things have broken my way, the only common denominator you will find for all those times is the sensational woman by my side.
I mean, seriously. I moved to Wenatchee in May of 2005 and a month later, I met her. And although my ledger is far from unblemished (four firings and two COVID layoffs over 20 years of paychecks will do that to ya) every dream that I’ve dared to dream during my grownup years (and earlier, too) has happened in no small part because of my girlfriend, then fiancee, then wife.
I wanted to be a comedian. Check. I wanted to call soccer games. Check. I wanted a stunner of a girlfriend, then fiancee, then wife. Check-check-check. I wanted to stay in communications and never have to work a day in my life. Checkity-check. I wanted healthy kids. Checkarooni.
All these wishes came true after I started dating her, all those years ago. She’s like a genie, only spelled different, and much more generous than the one from the fairytale.
All she has ever asked in return is that we stay in Central Washington, more specifically her hometown of Cashmere. I have accepted, with a lot less grace than I show when I lose at Scrabble. Think “sleep-deprived four-year-old waiting in line at the bank with mom.”
And yet, she has stayed with me. Making my week every time I make her laugh, and making me healthy lunches every day before I leave for work. Helping me make sense of this crazy world, one tiny Scrabble tile at a time.
Next July, we start working on year 20. And although my wins at Scrabble have a certain Halley’s comet quality to them (one sighting every 75 years, or so), I trust my luck is bound to improve. Because ever since the genie became my Jeannie, that’s all that has happened to me.
