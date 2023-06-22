While we learn that goal setting is an important part of reaching success, we often hear that we have to set “realistic” and “achievable” goals, because if we choose a goal “too big” we will likely fail.
I disagree. Every one of us has a potential far greater than what we can comprehend and when we choose a “realistic” and “achievable” goal, we limit ourselves.
Most people fail to reach a goal not because they choose a goal that is too lofty and unachievable, but rather because they do not create an effective plan for reaching it.
Here are six steps to help you achieve goals that seem out of reach.
Choose a goal that feels unachievable and determine the result that will come from reaching that goal.
In Stephen Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, we are instructed to “Begin with the End in Mind” (Habit Two). You do this by pre-determining the result of achieving that goal, so you have a clear target and endpoint to work toward. When you remain focused on the goal, you are more likely to find the resources needed to reach it.
Visualize the goal as though you have already achieved it.
According to many scientific studies, such as, “Strangers to Ourselves: The Adaptive Unconscious” by Timothy D. Wilson (2002) and “The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business” by Charles Duhigg (2012), your subconscious mind is the driver of your life; most of your choices and actions occur automatically without you realizing what’s happening.
Personal development experts, including Tony Robbins and Dr. Alok Trivedi, believe that the subconscious part of your brain will accept what you tell it. This is why self-talk is so important and can either make or break you. Whether you feed your mind with negativity such as “I’m a procrastinator,” “I’m worthless”, and “I will never be successful”, or you fill it with positive talk such as, “I’m amazing”, “I am always improving”, and “I’m on my way to great success”, your subconscious mind will process the information and make decisions in accordance with the data it received. This is why visualization is so powerful.
For the most effective use of the visualization process, engage ALL your senses by imagining what you see, hear, smell, taste, feel, and the emotions you are experiencing now as if you have ALREADY achieved your goal.
Determine why the goal is important and what impact it will have once you achieve it.
A goal that truly matters to you is one you will commit to. If you don’t see value in accomplishing something, you’re more likely to avoid doing the things you need to do to reach them. When you truly want something, you will put in greater effort to get it.
Break down your goal in micro-steps.
Turning your goal into small, easy-to-achieve, action steps is the key to keeping yourself motivated. The easier you can make it, the more likely you will do it. And with each little accomplishment, your confidence grows which then creates motivation. And that builds the momentum you need to keep pushing forward!
Track your activity and progress.
Tracking your progress keeps you accountable for taking action and reminds you of what you have accomplished. When you don’t document your progress, it’s easy to have a false sense of what was actually done; this can lead to believing you had done more than you really had, and then create disappointment when you don’t reach your goal and you realize you fell short because you did less than you thought. You may also think you are not moving fast enough when you look ahead to where you’re going and become defeated. When you see everything you have accomplished, you feel good. And when you feel good, you work harder and faster.
Assess the result and determine what to do next.
This step is where most people either celebrate their success or deem themselves a failure. The purpose of goal-setting is not to make you a lesser person; it’s to help you to grow closer to your true potential. If you meet your goal, congratulations! Keep on growing and move on to set a new goal.
If you do not reach your goal, this is the time to figure out what kept you from reaching it and either reestablish a plan to keep working on it or choose a different goal.
With these six steps, you can choose lofty goals that seem out of reach and powerfully achieve them - because your potential is incredible!
Catherine White is a life coach, entrepreneur and businesswoman who graduated from Royal High and CWU. She is based in Everett and may be reached at catherine@acceleratedresults365.com.