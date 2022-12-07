Seriously. Are you hungry?
Are you hungry? Having just celebrated Thanksgiving, I’m sure you’re feeling far from hungry.
But I’m not referring to food; I’m referring to the strong desire for something; so strong that you “hunger” for it and will do whatever it takes to get it.
I love the famous phrase, “You gotta be hungry!”, spoken by world-renowned motivational speaker, Les Brown.
Each time I think of these words, I can hear them in my mind with the same energy and determination Brown uses when he says them, as though he is next to me, cheering me on, and reminding me to be relentless until I get what I want (Check out his “You’ve Gotta Be Hungry” speech on YouTube.)
Many people make the mistake of thinking that starting a business is their cheap ticket to living the American dream – a life of freedom and wealth – and when they realize the high cost of risk and hard work to getting that dream, they quit and settle for a life of mediocrity.
I’ve encountered several people who want to achieve their dreams, and I’ve been privileged and fortunate enough to have the chance to help them become inspired to do. Little do they know how hungry I’ve been.
For example, when I was barely surviving with adrenal fatigue, working over 80 hours a week between my consulting business and driving for Uber and Lyft (while raising four children as a single parent), I had a conversation with one of my Uber passengers that left me dumbfounded.
She asked me what I did for a living. When I told her I owned a business, she replied, “You’re so lucky, you can take a vacation whenever you want, and you don’t have to wait for approval from anyone.”
Looking back, I can’t help but wonder how hungry she must have been for freedom, and what she would have done to have it.
Would she have given up the chance to take a vacation for 5, 10, or 20 years to have the freedom to later take them whenever she wanted? Unfortunately, I’ve realized that not many are willing to make such a sacrifice.
Entrepreneurs are often the most overworked and underpaid employees, at least during the early stages of building a business.
While we don’t have to ask for approval to take a vacation, we do not get paid “vacation pay” or “PTO”; when we DO take a vacation, so does our paycheck. We tend to work long hours and be the last person that gets paid.
After all other expenses are taken care of, there is little money left for us, yet we keep doing it because we are hungry for success.
We spend so much time building our dream that it feels like we eat, drink and sleep it. We don’t do it to have money and freedom right now - we do it for all that we can have in the future!
I hungered for a business of my own, the ability to financially support my family while also having more time with my children, and the opportunity to help others follow their dreams. I wanted this so badly that I was willing to make several sacrifices.
I spent every opportunity I could find outside of my full-time job on personal development, learning new skills, and starting my business; I got up at 4:30 in the morning to exercise before I would get the children up for school and daycare; I used my lunch breaks to meet with clients or prospect for new ones; and I stayed up late into the evenings to study after I fed my children, helped them with homework, and put them to bed.
I often wonder how I did everything I did, but I know if I had to do it over again, I would. That’s what it means to hunger for something! My hunger has paid off and I now work from home and I’m available when my children need me. I choose the hours I work and when I take a break or go on vacation…and I don’t have to get approval from anyone!
What do you hunger for? Is your hunger strong enough that you will be relentless until you get what you want - allowing nothing to get in your way and stop you?! Or will you settle for mediocrity?