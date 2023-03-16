I don’t think there is a mother who doesn’t or hasn’t ever felt Mom Guilt.
The responsibilities and expectations placed on a mother are such, whether it’s society, family, friends, or ourselves who put them there, that it creates a vision of what a perfect mom looks like.
Such a vision sparks immense guilt when we don’t measure up to it.
For me, the vision of the perfect mother was one who had a husband who was the breadwinner and worked outside the home while the mom stayed home to focus on the emotional, physical, and intellectual well-being of the children.
She would schedule “play dates” with other mothers of children similar in age. She played with dolls, dinosaurs, cars, and play dough. Her most watched shows were Dora the Explorer and Bob the Builder. Her “most listened-to playlist” consisted of songs like I Love You by Barney, Under the Sea by The Little Mermaid, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, and Wheels on the Bus. She saw the children off to school every morning, joined the PTA, volunteered in the classroom, and was home in the afternoon to assist her children with homework and ensure they were excelling in school.
And she wasn’t just a perfect mom, but a perfect wife as well...keeping the house clean, preparing meals for the entire family, and making sure her husband’s needs were met so he could come home and relax after a hard day at work.
While I strived to win the “best mother award”, I also dreamed of building a business and traveling the world as a well-known speaker, changing lives with inspirational messages of courage and empowerment. I pushed myself to excel at both. I made a lot of mistakes and ended up feeling like I had failed at both.
Many times, while chasing the dream of building a successful business, I felt I wasn’t doing enough for my children.
I felt it was my fault my children weren’t excelling in school. I felt responsible for ensuring they had everything they were supposed to have (whatever that was). I felt selfish and questioned whether I was doing the right thing or merely chasing after a “pipe dream” that would never come to fruition.
Would the long days of juggling between a full-time job and working to build a business and the many nights of missing bedtime stories with my children pay off? Or would I look back with regret?
Would I prove right all those who chastised me for putting so much focus on my business and not enough on my children? Should I give up my dream and focus on progressing within the corporate world?
Through all the self-doubts, I pushed through and kept my eye on my vision, determined to prove (to myself as much as to others) that I could succeed and the sacrifices I imposed on my children would pay off. And it has - tenfold!
The growth my children and I have experienced through my journey of entrepreneurship goes far beyond that which we would have had if I had given up and stayed in a job that didn’t fulfill me.
The flexibility I enjoy and the income I generate now exceed what I would have if I turned my focus on a career working for someone else; the business is still growing - and so am I.
My children may not have had a mother that took them on as many playdates as others, volunteered at their schools, or tucked them into bed EVERY night, but they DID have a mother who loved them and showed them what it meant to set a goal and not give up.
My children learned the value of hard work and perseverance and that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.
They learned how to be independent. And they learned several skills that many other children miss the opportunity to learn.
I learned, there is no such thing as a “perfect mom”. We each have different values and ways in which we choose to raise our children. Some children learn how to be great employees - others learn how to be exceptional business owners. There isn’t anything right or wrong about either.
When someone, including yourself, attempts to make you feel guilty for building a business, stand firm to your dream and teach your children along the way.
Catherine White is a Royal High grad and CWU grad who is also an entrepreneur based in Everett. She may be contacted by emailing catherine@acceleratedresults365.com.