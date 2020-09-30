This letter is addressed to Christian supporters of President Trump. The rest of you are welcome to read, but you are not my main audience.

Abortion and homosexuality are the two main issues that define conservative Christianity today. But these issues are not my main concern. My focus is the presidential election in five weeks. The source for this column is the book, “The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump.” It is a compilation of conservative Christian leaders who have come out against reelecting the president. Hopefully, you haven’t put the paper down at this point because you have already made up your mind and don’t care what the Bible says about the issue.

First, let me see how deep your devotion to Donald J. Trump is by giving you the “falsifiability test.” There’s only one question and nobody is going to check your answer but you. “What would make you decide to vote against President Trump on November 3rd?” If your answer is nothing, then you failed the test. That level of devotion to a mortal man is contrary to scripture and borders on idolatry.

Still with me?

Let me quote you a scripture found in Proverbs 6:16-19:

“There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: 17haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, 18a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, 19a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.” (All my biblical quotations come from the NIV. The emphasis is mine.)

Since you are a conservative Christian, you believe these are the inspired words of God. If God hated all these things in the Hebrew scriptures, he hasn’t changed in all the time since then. (“I change not.”) If you’re honest with yourself, you will have to agree these verses are a pretty accurate description of our current president.

If you find yourself saying, “But what about…?”, then you are deflecting from the issue and your heart is deceiving you. “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure, who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9) Be careful.

I know you’re frightened about the “liberals” and “socialists” who are plotting to overthrow this nation, but don’t ignore God’s attitude about lying noted above. There are plenty of things I disagree with the political left about, and I have spoken out against them in previous columns, but don’t let your fear of the left overwhelm you. We have checks and balances in our government that help keep us from going to extremes.

If your argument is that Trump is a modern day Cyrus, or that all of us are flawed, you’re rationalizing. If you say that God used an adulterous and sinful King David to do his will, remember that David repented of his sins. Donald Trump has not and sees no need to.

Read what the Apostle Paul wrote in II Timothy 3:1-5:

“But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”

This is a pretty clear description of President Trump. Note Paul’s command for us: “Have nothing to do with such people.” To disregard what this Paul is saying about this election is to ignore godly advice.

In conclusion, I hope I have convinced some of you, but if I haven’t, then reconsider the “falsifiability test” above. The future of our representative democracy is in jeopardy. More importantly, conservative Christians ought not be putting Christ and Christianity in a bad light. This is the spiritual danger of reelecting Donald J. Trump.