Ok, here's the deal. America said "let's roll" in 2001. In 2020, America's experts said stay home. When May comes around with the May flowers, the models which have been off kilter since the beginning had better say "let's roll." Governor Inslee has sent back ventilators built by the Army and now is taking out the hospital they put in the Seattle Center without a single bed being occupied, all because we don't need them. Let's set up some precautions, test for antibodies, take temperatures, and do whatever it takes to get back on the horse.
New York, L.A., New Orleans, Seattle and a few other hotspots may have to hunker down for a while longer, but Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon and other areas should be able to fire back up well ahead of those areas.
It seemed a little ironic that liquor and marijuana stores were essential, but religious places were not, even if people wanted to listen to a service in their car, keeping space between them. Some Governors even took it upon themselves to have stores tape off sections with house paint, leaf trash bags and yard tools as they considered them non-essential. I would have thought this would be a good time to do some work around the house and yard since people had to stay home, and definitely would have done some good for the mind as well as physical exercise in the fresh air.
Governor Cuomo, the "love dove" as he referred to himself the other night when being interviewed by his quarantined brother Chris, probably wishes in hindsight he had spent the $50 million or so in 2015 for ventilators to restock his supply. The things that Governor Inslee put his veto on last week were non essential and a pittance of the non essential things the Washington legislature rammed through in the dark of night. He could veto 10 times that and it wouldn't change our lives.
Let it be clear, it was China that started all this and caused our country to basically shut down. Then they had the arrogance to accuse the U.S. Army. On top of that, when we called them on it, they threatened to hold back antibiotics and other prescription ingredients, and would not cooperate in giving us information about the virus in a timely manner. That could have prevented the U.S and the world from having as many casualties as there will eventually be.
Keep in mind what it would be like if the electrical grid was compromised while everyone was quarantined at home. No cell phones, internet, air conditioning, heat, etc. For those who want to eliminate fossil fuel, there isn't enough area in this country to house all the solar panels and wind machines it would take to keep us up and running, unless you don't want to eat. Just some food for thought.
Kathie King, Quincy