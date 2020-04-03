Charlene Aaron, a black reporter with CBN, recently provided an insightful report of the growing number of black voters who are joining “Blexit” (blacks exiting the Democratic party). With the visceral hate of top Democratic party members now having gone beyond denial, and their deception and deflection tactics no longer working, the scales are falling off the eyes of black voters in impressive numbers.
Candace Owens, one of the smartest, sharpest, most articulate speakers I’ve ever heard in my life has been a major driving force behind the movement after she realized she wasn’t just mistaken, but had been duped and misled by the Democratic deception machine.
Danielle Robinson, a member of the North Carolina Blexit, did not vote for President Trump and though he’s received unending attacks and criticism by the mainstream press, she made a point of looking into actual things he’s spearheaded and accomplished. What she discovered was he was doing more for black people specifically, and all people in general, than probably any other president in history. Danielle said, “regardless if you like him or not, his results are undeniable.”
She says she’s proud of specific inroads President Trump has made into the black community, which includes a historically low unemployment for black Americans, prison reform and allocating a record amount of money to historically black colleges. “I never expected to have a president deliver in such a way,” she said.
This year’s presidential primary saw an end to another one of our freedoms given the requirement you had to designate yourself as either Democrat or Republican in order for your vote to be counted. Since I’m an independent, I elected not to vote. According to Dr. Robert Epstein, a Democratic researcher and psychologist, he claims that Google’s manipulation of votes moved a minimum of 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton in the last election.
In July 2019, Epstein presented his research to the Senate Judiciary Committee and claimed that Google could manipulate "upwards of 15 million votes" in 2020, and recommend that Google's search index be made public. In a clarification to a question asked by Ted Cruz, he also said that "2.6 million is a rock bottom minimum," for how many votes Google might have swung towards Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and that the actual percentage could have been as high as 10.4 million votes. Let that sink in!
Dwight Needens, Quincy