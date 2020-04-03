The Letter to the Editor section in newspapers serves as a platform to express ourselves when many of us have no other. You can just vent your frustrations and it can be your opinion. This section of the newspaper could also serve as a place to suggest a multi-belief meeting where we can express our feelings and work on a solution where we all get to own a part of that solution. The first thing we could agree on is to bring your tool box to the meeting that contains the tools of understanding, kindness, politeness and the golden rule. It has been said that there is no straight line to a solution. However, freedom of speech is one of our rights, so what you choose to write in the Letters to the Editor is respectfully yours. Sincerely,
Connie Nelson