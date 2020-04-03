Dear Editor,
Criminals steal guns, children playing with guns can be tragic. The law resulting from I-1639 requires safe storage of guns and that stolen weapons be reported. If followed, it will likely save lives!
I-1639 does not take away the search warrant protection of gun owners. It does not infringe “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” (Second Amendment). It simply requires that guns be kept in a manner where they are inaccessible to criminals and children. No limit is put on legitimate uses of firearms, such as target practice, hunting and protection.
The law resulting from the 59% approval of I-1639 is scheduled to be implemented in July. Grant County Democrats expect all law enforcement officers, gun sellers and gun owners to obey the law.
Louis Logan, Moses Lake