With the unemployment in the country due to COVID-19, I was so relieved that the Kennedy Center will get $25 million and the "arts" will benefit to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
However, I think I will pay my self-employed local beautician for about 30 visits and forego a ticket to the center. I will let the "swells" in Washington D.C. sit in their seats, compliments of the American taxpayer. I prefer to spend my money helping to keep my local businesses in business. Even though they will possibly get "help" from the government, they will most likely get it in loans. How much do you bet the Kennedy Center will be on the hook for?
Three guesses and the first two don't count, it is just another disgusting display of disregard for the American people on behalf of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer and the rest of that ilk. You can bet our two Washington Senators were right there with them. Patty is usually on the right side of the podium when Shumer lectures us on the incompetence of the President and all conservatives.
We have been subjected to sob stories about how New York might have to make DNR (do not resuscitate) decisions due to a lack of ventilators. That would be a horrible situation. However, it appears that New York might be mishandling the distribution of medical supplies. Instead of having several thousands of pallets of water in a warehouse like Puerto Rico had, apparently, there are a couple of thousand ventilators sitting in a warehouse somewhere that they haven't brought into the light.
Besides being one of the most densely populated cities in the United States, which would exacerbate the spread of the virus, the health commissioner as well as other city leaders were encouraging New Yorkers to not let the fear of the COVID-19 keep them from going to theaters, restaurants and attending the big parade that was coming up. This was in the middle of February when experts were warning that a pandemic could be on the way and it was after our “racist" president had put a ban on travel to and from China.
Tough times don't last, tough people do.
Kathie King, Quincy