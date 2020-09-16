I’m thankful the Post-Register printed the guest column I’d submitted with the title “A hodge-podge of facts worth committing to memory.” I wasn’t thankful, however, that the word “memory” was left off the title, which no doubt confused readers thinking that I was urging them to commit to something rather than committing something to memory. Two totally different scenarios.

I can’t help but wonder if people in the media are getting big bonuses to focus on finding a story where they can boost the image that cops are guilty and criminals are innocent, with both judgments made before the whole story’s presented. You can be sure if a family called 911 to intervene with a situation where a person was mentally challenged, they were already being a danger to themself or someone else, or the call wouldn’t have been made.

I think we’ve all heard of the use of fentanyl having reached a level beyond problematic in our country. Look up the side-effects and you’ll find problems breathing, confusion and even unconsciousness listed. Unfortunately the mobs who went around shouting and waving signs that read “I can’t breathe” didn’t know there was footage (withheld) of George Floyd showing he was saying I can’t breathe before the cops ever touched him. Footage that was withheld by Attorney General Keith Ellison, until after the nationwide riots and destruction had occurred. God almighty! Why he hasn’t been charged with obstructing justice is beyond me!

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “an overdose occurs when a drug produces serious adverse effects and life-threatening symptoms. When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop. This can decrease the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain, a condition called hypoxia. Hypoxia can lead to a coma and permanent brain damage, and even death.” George Floyd’s fentanyl levels were off the charts.

Regardless of their actions, in many of these stories the cops likely wouldn’t have even been called, had the person not had a toxic level of fentanyl. The cops know then that the person can be totally unpredictable. A lot of them have lost coworkers and friends because someone waited one second too long before taking aggressive action. It’s easy to say, after the fact, that the cops went too far. But maybe if they hadn’t done what they did when they did, they wouldn’t be here today. Think about it.

Dwight Needens, Quincy