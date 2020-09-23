I’m thankful to see that people are realizing we can share opposing views through a public forum, without becoming enemies, and possibly learn from one another. I’m especially thankful that the First Amendment has been largely unhindered in the Post Register whereas some other papers have censored myself and others using restrictive guidelines that they clearly weren’t applying to people who held a different view. I have no problem with people having a differing opinion than my own, and actually prefer reading such articles by “home folk” way more than reading the philosophical viewpoints and arguments of some paid columnist that we really don’t know from Adam and will probably never meet face to face.

Randy wrote “Black Lives Matter is both an organization and a cause taken up by brave and committed citizens who believe in the very American pursuit of justice.” Yet Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said plainly that she and her fellow organizers are “trained Marxists” – making clear their movement’s ideological foundation, according to a report. Hawk Newsome, co-founder and chairperson of the Black Lives Matter New York Chapter is quoted as saying “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

Hard work and talent aside, it’s simply a fact that Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfree rose to fame with the help of white people. Not true, you say? Look into the race of people who paid their salaries. That’s not racism, it’s just a fact.

Regarding Kamala Harris’ POTUS eligibility, and Randy’s thoughts on the issue—I would refer folks to the complexities addressed in an article titled “Questions Raised About Kamala Harris’s Eligibility to Become Vice President,” by Rick Moran, posted on the net on Aug. 13, 2020. In my personal opinion, I thought that birth-right citizenship would or should allow anyone to run for President, until I read Claremont University law professor John Eastman’s observation that stated “It’s a legal hair, to be sure — and a pretty thin one at that. But there is precedent.” If Mr. Henson and others will review the full article, perhaps they’ll understand that something that seems cut and dry to us, may not be. I think it’s a matter that should be decided by the courts to bring clarity.

Dwight Needens, Quincy