Within the last ten years, the City of Quincy has constructed the following new buildings: a Public Safety Building, a Public Works Building, a Police Station, etc. and they have a long list of projects for 2020. Taxes are taxes, no matter whether they are city, county, state or federal.
Regardless of the fact that the taxpayers have spent millions on a new state-of-the-art high school building and gym, as well as a new football field, baseball field, bleachers and even a barn, the city is considering building a multi-million dollar recreational center! There's also talk of an indoor soccer field, a pump park, and even a $130,000 dog park.
And what does the Senior Center get? Well, about $33,000 will go for a new roof for that old building. If people heard that the school children only had lunch three days a week and had to have fundraisers like auctions, indoor yard sales, special dinners, etc., just for three lunches and one dinner a week, they would be up in arms.
Isn't it about time that our senior citizens get some taxpayer support for their wants and needs? This same sad situation is true at the Soap Lake Senior Center. My 93 year-old brother-in-law who lost his wife six years ago is a WWII veteran. The center there also has three lunches a week and a dinner on Sunday. It will never happen, but older people like him would love to have at least one meal every day. And Meals on Wheels would be a plus; this is the best way to keep them in their homes as long as possible.
Our Senior Citizens are the people who have worked and paid taxes for a great many years.
Many are also old veterans. Isn't it about time we put them ahead of more playthings for the kids or even a play park for the dogs? The center needs a larger parking lot, a new van, doors that open automatically, and that is only the beginning, (sce QVPR, 6/12/19), according to the manager Stacia Soukup. As an old saying goes, for crying out loud, the time has come to build a new Senior Center!
Another subject, quoting Ron Moen in a recent letter, "Quincy should focus on building
affordable housing for the low-income people.” Yes. Or maybe a park for manufactured homes?
According to most sources, about 40% of the people who work in Quincy don't live in Quincy. These are the low-income, hard-working people who work in our processing plants, the orchards, stores and schools, etc. We couldn't survive as a farming area without them. Many drive from Wenatchee and Ephrata, and with the price of gasoline going up, this would be another way of helping them pay their bills.