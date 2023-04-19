Those gorgeous Georgettes
I am writing this letter to express my appreciation to the George Georgettes! Every year, these great women plan and organize an awesome Easter Egg Hunt for the youth in our community. It was a huge success and my family cannot express how much we appreciate your time, effort and hard-work! It is truly a great way to instill a sense of community among the kids and adults in our community.
Sam Krautscheid, you were fabulous! You made each hunt fun and a little more challenging for the older kids.
Every year my family looks forward to this exciting event. My children enjoyed this when they were small and now my grandchildren get to enjoy it, too. This mother thanks you for bringing her children back to their childhood home to attend this awesome community event.
With much appreciation,
Jacque Rasmussen,
Quincy