I miss reading Rich Elfers' columns in the Post-Register. Yes, he is a little to the left of the majority of Quincy residents, but I would like to think our local newspaper also offers something for the rest of us who would like to feel included.
Much of what Elfers has to say is not political, but philosophical, and often offers a new slant on old but current topics.
I've noticed the Post-Register is covering more areas of interest in more depth in the Quincy valley lately, and I appreciate that. But, I hope we can continue to read our favorite columns as well.