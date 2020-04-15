Today (April 2) when I bought a “Scrambler” at Akins deli, it was $3.99. Less than a week ago the price was $2.99. The hot deli coffee that I’d regularly purchase for $1.29 is now $1.49.
The COVID-19 virus was, in my opinion, magnificently designed to effect not just a few things, but everything in life, including reproduction, given the fact that reports are now coming out that the virus can, to put it simply and in a more tasteful manner, render ones gonads useless.
When and if you’re able to find an article on this, the communist controllers of information (in my opinion) have their propaganda statement posted on anything they don’t agree with telling you it hasn’t been certified by peer review.
This was forecasted by people who tried to warn against giving away control of the internet, but the concern went unheeded and we now have an increasingly censored and controlled internet. Isn’t it interesting that the media, from day one, constantly criticized our current president, hired teams of researchers, and colluded with Russia (look into the Steele dossier) to find or create anything to discredit him?
Presenting anything negative they can find on him, then repeating their findings periodically lest we forget. Our previous president, they did everything they could to present him as a perfect and flawless individual. Claims that many of his records were sealed are now refuted all over the internet. The fact remains—for those who have a memory and care—the man who again and again supposedly promoted transparency was anything but transparent.
To this day, there’s a CBS article posted on the internet titled “Obama admin spent $36M on lawsuits to keep info secret.” The article posted begins with this paragraph, “The Obama administration in its final year in office spent a record $36.2 million on legal costs defending its refusal to turn over federal records under the Freedom of Information Act, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data that also showed poor performance in other categories measuring transparency in government.”
It’s great to see more local people submitting letters, regardless of their perspective! That’s what America is all about, right? I’d like to see someone’s thoughts on why Taiwan is being refused membership in the WHO. What’s that about?
Dwight Needens, Quincy