Dear Editor,

Sometimes I wonder where some of your writers have been to not know your political history. This isn’t the first president to lie to us. But he is the first president to think he knows everything. He does not even pretend to be Christian, but he has some Christians fooled.

I want a president that practices his or her faith, not show off as President Trump did by holding up a Bible in front of a church.

The citizens of these United States deserve a president that listens to the experts and then evaluates what they say. We deserve the truth about a pandemic that may kill us and how to fight it. We do not deserve a president that spreads the virus because he wants to look strong.

FDR told us that we were facing hard times and he reassured us we would get through the war stronger because we were working together.

Just think how many lives would have been saved if Trump had told us to follow the CDC rules: wear a mask, wash our hands and stay six feet apart.

I’ve been bipartisan most of my life leaning toward the Democrats. I’m a real Christian and know several Christians and Jews in Congress. They work hard to listen to the people they serve. The same is true of the supreme court; they follow the law and their experience.

When Nixon messed up, Republicans from Congress went in and asked him to step down. I can’t figure out why that can’t happen now. Pence is a real Christian and I think he must be embarrassed by Trump.

May God watch over us as we vote for the next president, guiding us in our voting and blessing us in the new year.

Patricia Hash, Ephrata