My next door neighbor, Dwight Needens, is a well known Quincy Valley Post Register letter writer. While we enjoy being neighborhood friends, Dwight and I live in different “universes” when it comes to our feelings about political and racial justice issues.

I appreciate Dwight’s desire to educate the people of Quincy with knowledge he feels we are lacking due to the mainstream media’s refusal to provide truthful reporting. I can assure him, however, that I and others in the community consider ourselves capable, without his assistance, of making reasonably well informed decisions and judgments about what’s going on in the world. His desire to perform a public service is commendable, but none of the “knowledge,” information and conspiracy theory with which he seeks to educate us is, at least in my opinion, educational.

In a recent “Guest Column” in the Post Register, Dwight made a bewildering comment about columnist Rich Elfers being “all white.” What I appreciate about Mr. Elfers is that he does not think or act in lock step with one political party or one point of view. In a recent column, he pointed out not only the strengths but also the weaknesses of the Democratic Party, the party he tends to align himself with. He then pointed out not just the weaknesses, but also the strengths of the Republican Party.

Which makes me ask: when was the last time Dwight, in a letter to the editor, expressed one word of criticism or disagreement with a republican legislator, leader or policy? Is it only the democrats who need to be criticized and disagreed with? Is it only democrats who have weaknesses and shortcomings? Obviously, Dwight thinks and acts in lock step with President Trump and his ultra-conservative followers.

Finally, may I say that in spite of our serious political differences, Dwight and I refuse to treat each other as enemies. We both hear Jesus saying, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mathew 19:19), words that have profound meaning for all of us not only when dealing with political differences, but whenever we interact with one another as fellow human beings.

Ron Moen, Quincy