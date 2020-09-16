This is the first time I’ve publicly supported a political candidate. I put up a Culp for Governor sign. It was in the yard for a few days before the following incident happened. On Thursday, Sept. 3, my husband moved the sign while preparing to mow the lawn. While doing so, he found a dead rat with its head cut off by the yard sign.

I’m sure this was someone’s protest against Culp. However, to me this is a negative method of protesting. Besides that, the sign was on our property. We have a right to put the sign on our property.

Obviously, someone doesn’t want Culp to be elected as governor, and that is their right. A more positive way to show their preference would be to put a sign for the candidate of their choice in their yard or simply to vote. People shouldn’t be allowed to get away with putting headless rats beside a sign, defacing signs or graffiting them, but unfortunately, they do.

I decided to write this letter to let the people of Quincy know this senseless event took place. I also felt that if I ignore it, it is an indication that I condone this type of behavior, and I certainly don’t.

Bonnie Kniveton, Quincy

Join the online forum

Join the online forum

Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Powered by our sister paper, The Wenatchee World.