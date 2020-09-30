I’d like to start with saying hello to all of you whom I know and don’t know, and send my best wishes to Representative Tom Dent whom I call my friend.

I met Tom some years ago, well before he was an elected official. He was (and is) a very earnest individual. He is a private pilot who owned his own company and at that time he flew as a crop duster. He also provided an air ferry service for which he expected no reimbursement (He was often reimbursed for his ferry service anyway) for folks who needed to go back and forth to the coast as well as around here in Eastern Washington.

He was/is also a rancher outside Moses Lake. He raises buffalo and has been a proud provider of low cholesterol meats to many folks around our city. Good tasting meat as well as healthy I might add.

Later he decided that he could do a good job in Olympia representing his constituents here in Legislative District 13. He had several ideas that worked in favor of the folks living here and in several other counties in our state. His efforts in Olympia have given us a better future here in our city as well as in all the rest of this district. He has a knack of being able to cross the political aisle, and when working with both Democrats and Republicans he has managed to get many things done. He is focused on several issues that affect all of us in the basin area. He is working to help aviators in this state as much as he can. Our state is deeply involved in aviation and aerospace which Tom always has in his sight. He worries about how we manage our natural resources and tries very hard to help guide our forest management in order to reduce wildfires and to clear some of the natural fuel under existing trees; fuel that is currently causing a lot of smoke in our state. He cares very much about child care around us. He is constantly trying to improve our child foster care and child medical programs.

Dave Bolton, Moses Lake