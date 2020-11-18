Below are the names of just a few departed people who had votes counted in last week’s election. You’ll note that some have been deceased for more than 10 years.

Deceased voters:

Judy Presto (Allegheny County, Pa.), date of death: June 23, 2013

Elizabeth Bartman (Delaware County, Pa.), date of death: April 6, 2008

Walter Hoke (Dauphin County, Pa.), date of death: Aug. 15, 2020

Kristin Rehnberg (Pennsylvania), date of death: Jan. 3, 2011

John Granahan (Erie County, Pa.), date of death: May 5, 2019

Mary Weisser (Allegheny County, Pa.), date of death: March 18, 2012

Randall Pearson (Philadelphia, Pa.), date of death: Sept. 14, 2007

Brenda Heaton (Coffee County, Ga.), date of death: Aug. 14, 2020

Deborah Christiansen (Ga.), date of death: May 24, 2019

Willese Moss (Decatur, Ga.) date of death: Sept. 1, 2020

Helen Mahdi (Pennsylvania.), date of death: Feb. 3, 2004

Denise Ondick (Allegheny County, Pa.), date of death: June 22, 2020

Rosemarie Hartle (Las Vegas, Nev.), date of death: Oct. 17, 2017

In the meantime, the same “trusted” (what a joke!) news programs and outlets that have been deceiving the multitudes, continue to say, in an almost frantic tone, that there’s absolutely no evidence of any fraud having occurred in the 2020 election, while Tucker Carlson and a few others have been citing numerous instances and providing documentation. I would urge anyone and everyone to go to naturalnews.com, where you’ll find articles like “The magical Democrat TIME MACHINE: Ballots in Pennsylvania were received BEFORE they were mailed out,” and “Liar? Biden promised he wouldn’t declare election win until results were independently certified” (those two were posted Nov. 12) and last, “Fake news media tries to GASLIGHT America, claims Biden the winner… Trump fires back with ultimate truth: The media doesn’t decide elections.”

Has your “trusted source” of news told you that in Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties, there were over 682,000 ballots that were tabulated outside of the view of Republican ballot observers who were entitled by law to view those ballots?

Check out One America News (channel 347 if you have DirecTV), or oann.com on your computer. Check out Newsmax on channel 349 on DirecTV or channel 216 on DISH.

Dwight Needens