We are now walking into the loss of our sovereignty and the control by foreign governance that wishes to control the world population. Where do you think the mandates came from to place COVID-19 positive patients in nursing homes with our vulnerable elderly? In my opinion, this was for the purpose of fear, by causing a higher death toll. 50,000 of our grandmothers and grandfathers were murdered for the purposes of having people willingly give up their right to run their businesses and feed their families.

It is a fact that those who lost their family members in nursing homes weren’t even allowed to be with them as they lay dying. Those who have had their small business bankrupted have been forced to receive help from the Government who shut them down. Those who blindly support the Democrats who follow foreign mandates are clearly not paying attention. They have been enslaved through their votes and rely on their leaders to save them from the boogeyman Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is real enough, but did China retaliate on Trump’s tariffs by releasing a virus on their own people that would save them billions from the loss of elderly and weak, useless eaters? A lab technician in China said their government knew about the virus and didn’t notify the WHO. Did China allow their people to travel globally to spread it, knowing other nations would economically collapse themselves through shutdowns?

In 2014, the NIH granted money to the lab of virology near Wuhan, with criticism from the Democrat party and Republicans alike. In 2017, Doctor Anthony Fauci warned of the possibility of a pandemic. In 2019, low and behold, Fauci’s crystal ball worked as we were under what seems to be a biological attack from China, called a naturally occurring virus from a Wuhan food market. Globalists are now saying COVID-19 is giving them a window for the “great reset” or new world order. I’m grabbing popcorn and watching the new world order I have been warning people about for the last ten years, unveil itself.

Kary Eaton, Quincy